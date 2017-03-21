‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Dario Makes A Confession

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from several weeks ago teased that there would be a love triangle that would involve more than three people. At the time, it was known that Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) might be a problem for Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). When Abigail (Marci Miller) returned from the dead, which woman Chad would choose was something that fans wondered. Now, there is another person involved in the love triangle and spoilers reveal that Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) will make a confession. Will he reveal his secret about how he really feels?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the NBC soap opera.

Dario Hernandez is in love with Abigail on Days Of Our Lives. Each time fans see them share a scene together, Jordi Vilasuso’s character seems more smitten. He even made up a lie in order to spend more time with her. Dario claimed he couldn’t dance in order to get lessons from Abby. As his sister, Gabi, pointed out, he not only knows how to dance, but is exceptionally good at it.

On today’s episode of DOOL, Dario and Gabi were talking while getting ready for Chad and Abigail’s big event. Dario suggested that they work together in order to achieve the happiness they both want. In other words, he wants to do something so Chad and Gabi can be together. At the same time, Dario hopes to have a chance with Abigail. Gabi seemed curious, but Dario did not reveal the details of his idea.

The timing of Dario’s suggestion is ironic. While he was talking to Gabi on Days Of Our Lives, Chad and Abigail were having a conversation. In an emotional confession, the youngest DiMera told Abby that he loves Gabi. Marci Miller’s character knew Chad and Gabi had some romantic encounters while she was playing dead. She also realized that the two had an attraction. However, to hear that Chad loves Gabi was heartbreaking. Abby tried to keep it together and prepared herself for the worst. However, Chad insisted that he also loves his wife and is committed to the marriage. He even called Abigail his best friend.

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Dario Hernandez will make a confession to Abigail. The magazine did not reveal what he will say. However, the only thing he is really keeping from Abby is how he feels. If he tells Chad’s wife that he has feelings for her, how will Abigail respond? She is in love with Chad DiMera. However, his latest confession about Gabi caused her a lot of pain. Marci Miller spoke to the publication about the upcoming kidnapping storyline, which is tied into the love triangle.

“The fact that this is still an issue – even though Chad admitted it before, and he and Abigail chose to stay together and try to work through it – is a little bit reflective of how strong Chad’s feelings for Gabi are. Abby is kind of a deflector. She tries to pretend things are okay when maybe they’re not, and tries to ignore problems from time to time. But, eventually, it’s going to be too much.”

Has it become too much for Abigail on Days Of Our Lives? Dario telling her how he feels might come at a time when she wants certainty in a relationship. However, “Chabby” fans shouldn’t worry too much. Even though things don’t look so good for them now, executive producer Ken Corday previously assured viewers that Chad and Abigail are “end game.”

Do you think Dario Hernandez will tell Abigail how he really feels? How will she respond to the news?

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]