‘Deadliest Catch’ Rumors: Latest Update On The Sig Hansen Molestation Charges

The stars of The Deadliest Catch haven’t been in the spotlight for a while. Unfortunately, all that has changed now that the latest Deadliest Catch rumors suggest that one of the stars of the show, Sig Hansen, has allegedly molested his daughter.

The charges of the alleged molestation have come from Hansen’s daughter, who claims in a sworn deposition that her father used to sketch her when she was only two years old, and he would require her to be naked as he would draw her. Of course, his daughter subsequently used the “naked sketches” as evidence in a lawsuit she’s now filed against her father — a lawsuit in which she makes charges against him that he categorically denies.

According to Radar Online‘s latest round of Deadliest Catch rumors, Sig Hansen’s daughter, Melissa Eckstrom, is now an attorney and she filed the papers in Seattle, Washington. In her papers, she alleges that her father began molesting her in 1990, right after he and her mother split.

Eckstrom also claims that she remembers being alone in a room with her father and “crying out in pain” because he allegedly touched her genital area.

But according to the latest round of Deadliest Catch rumors from Fox News, Sig Hansen categorically denied the claims, and said that this was happening because his daughter was trying to extort him out of money after he refused to pay $300,000 for her law school.

The allegations are completely false, rehashed lies my ex-wife Lisa Eckstrom used nearly 30 years ago to take away my daughter, and has continued to try to use to extort money from me.”

He went on to say that he was exonerated of the charges many years ago, during the process of divorcing his wife.

A spokesman for the show said that the status of the show was not in jeopardy in any way as a result of the charges.

“A court reviewed the facts 25 years ago and found there was no merit to the allegations. Out of respect for the family and all those involved, we will refrain from commenting any further. This does not impact the show.”

But that’s not the end of the story — not by a long shot. According to the latest Deadliest Catch rumors from Seattle PI, the case against Sig Hansen is currently sitting in limbo in appeals court. King County Superior Court Judge Suzanne Parisien ordered the case to go to the appeals court as of today, this writing.

Initially, too, according to the outlet, Eckstrom only filed the case using her father’s initials to protect his identity, since he is a public figure. However, when the judge ordered the case to the appeals court, the records were unsealed, and the case went public.

Eckstrom said that she wants her day in court to get justice for the wrong that was committed against her.

“”I have brought this case against my father because I am seeking justice as a person that has been sexually molested. I am a victim of sexual molestation, and to date I have not been afforded the opportunity to bring my case and to testify.”

[Featured Image by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images]