‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Pose For Family Photo

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have posed for an adorable family photo as engagement rumors begin to swirl.

As the Vanderpump Rules couple prepares for their rumored spinoff this summer, rumors are swirling in regard to their future marriage and online, they look like the perfect couple.

“My babes #fam #KingsleyAndMonroe,” Cartwright wrote in the caption of her latest family photo, which includes the reality star and their two Yorkshire Terrier puppies.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began dating in early 2015 and at the end of last year, questions began to arise in regard to when they would take the next step in their relationship. As fans may recall, Cartwright’s mom, Sherri, appeared especially concerned about whether or not her daughter’s relationship with Taylor was going anywhere after visiting Los Angeles during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 5.

In Brittany Cartwright’s photo, her hand is cut out of the frame, but in a nearly identical post shared by Jax Taylor on his Instagram page, her hand was seen and on it was a ring that looked suspiciously close to an engagement ring. Right away, Taylor’s fans and followers began weighing in on the photo, claiming that the couple is likely engaged — and suggesting that Cartwright’s engagement ring looked a whole lot like Katie Maloney’s wedding ring.

Another fan pointed out that the ring may not have been on the correct hand.

“To all the engagement questions I’m 99% sure that’s her right hand (it’s a selfie so it’s mirror image),” the woman wrote.

While Jax Taylor shut down the idea of marriage during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 4, he has since admitted to having a slight change of heart.

“Before Brittany I was not about marriage. It was not going to happen for me. I didn’t believe in marriage. Not because I didn’t love Brittany, I just didn’t believe in marriage. It just wasn’t for me,” Jax Taylor explained to The Daily Dish last November. “As time progresses, I’m starting to open my mind about it a little bit more because I do love her and that’s something she wants. And I’m willing to bring the idea back. We’ll see. I just hate divorce. I hate it. I’ve done a lot of things in my life, it’s just kind of the one box I don’t want to check off that I’ve done.”

“She’s just an amazing girl. I love her to death. She’s just so sweet, so kind. She has a lot of patience,” he continued of his girlfriend of nearly 2 years. “It takes someone to have a lot of patience with me cause I’m kind of all over the place. I think patience is the key. Everybody loves her. There’s not one person that can say a bad thing about her. I feel like they would trade me in for her any day. I think anybody would.”

In other Jax Taylor news, he and Cartwright will reportedly be seen in their own Vanderpump Rules spinoff sometime this summer on Bravo TV. While the network has not yet confirmed any such plans, TMZ revealed in January that the couple had filmed in Kentucky, where Cartwright’s family resides. The outlet also suggested that “commitment-phobe” Jax Taylor may not be with Cartwright by the time the series begins airing later this year.

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

