Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Are Back Together And Things Are Getting Slick

The world watched, while Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt endured the greatest struggle a family can go through and ended up embittered enemies, but, as the dust settled, the former couple has appeared to be healing and learning to restructure their relationship. It might be assumed that the only thing keeping Brad and Angelina bonded are their six adopted children, but real estate deals and business ventures have contributed to complicating the break-up that much further. Now, just as those issues are finally reaching a resolution, Jolie and Pitt are joining together in a new relationship, one that may ensure their children’s futures and keep Brad and Angelina together as business partners.

For Brad And Angelina, The Future Is Slick With Olive Oil

Nous vous présentons aujourd'hui, l'Huile d'Olive Miraval. Pleased to introduce you Miraval Olive Oil. #miraval #provence A post shared by Miraval Provence (@miravalprovence) on Mar 16, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

While the former couple divided up their assets in anticipation of a divorce settlement, many wondered why Pitt and Jolie held onto their French estate, Chateau Miraval, which they jointly own. As People reports, the answer to that mystery has now become apparent with Brad and his soon-to-be ex-wife making plans to utilize the property for its value as a business.

Chateau Miraval already produces a successful wine label, but Jolie and Mr. Pitt are now developing a portion of the hundreds of acres included with the property to grow olives and produce their own commercial olive oil. Working together with the Perrin Family, Brad and Angelina have already made the olive oil available through Aix-en-Provence and Chateauneuf du Pape, two small area boutiques. The new product is also available through the Perrin website.

Currently, the olive oil is produced in very small amounts, available for European distribution, but a rep for the Pitt and Jolie run business says up to 10,000 bottles will be made available to U.S. consumers.

The olive oil, described as “velvety oil with notes of almonds and hazelnut, pungent and spicy with a scent of fresh cut grass,” is produced from just 26 acres from the former couple’s 1,100 acres estate. Due to the limited production and the blend of olives (Verdale, Pichouline, Tanche, Lucques, Aglandau, Cayon, and Arboussane), U.S. consumers can expect to pay for the Miraval Provence label. Currently marketed online, the product is sold in three-pack sets with a cost of nearly $30 per bottle.

Perrin recently released a statement to debunk rumors that the estate would soon be going up for sale as a term in the former couple’s divorce.

“[Miraval] is an investment for their family and their children. We have long-term projects and have just released the latest vintage of rosé with our names: ‘bottled by Pitt, Jolie and Perrin’ on it.”

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Are Bound By Ink And By Oil

While they may be soon divorced by law, it seems Ms. Jolie and Mr. Pitt will remain bound together through a more spiritual means in addition to their Miraval business ventures. The Huffington Post reports that it was only a few months before Angelina filed for divorce that she and Brad traveled to Thailand to cement their relationship with new tattoos.

Brad and Angelina sought out Ajan Noo Kanpai, a world famous tattoo artist, who specializes in Thai Yantra tattoos. The tattoos are designed to offer blessings and protection to the bearer. The visit to see Kanpai resulted in three new tattoos for Jolie, while Pitt received a Buddhist symbol inked into the left side of his abdomen.

The designs received by Angelina and her then-husband aren’t nearly as important as the ink. Pitt and Jolie insisted that the same ink be used for both of their tattoos, because it was felt that they would be “symbolically bound as husband and wife” via this method.

Perhaps Angelina and Brad couldn’t make a marriage work, but this all too recent act of symbolism and love seems to indicate that Pitt and Jolie may never be willing to disconnect completely.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]