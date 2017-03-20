Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Marriage ‘Better Than Ever?’ ‘Quiet Life’ Ahead?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage is reportedly “better than ever.” The two feel like “better people” and that their marriage is “stronger” out of the spotlight. Is a quiet life ahead for Kim and Kanye?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have certainly been through an ordeal of difficult situations over the past six months or so. Between Kim Kardashian’s horrific robbery in Paris, Kanye West’s mental breakdown and week-long hospitalization for exhaustion, and the cancellation of the remainder of his “Saint Pablo Tour,” among other family drama, it is no wonder the celebrity couple has been rumored to be on the brink of divorce.

However, it has been reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have only grown stronger together in their marriage throughout their trials and tribulations. People confirmed from inside sources close to the Kardashian-Wests that the celebrity couple would be scaling back their time in the spotlight majorly in the next few months.

Time away from the public has allegedly helped Kim Kardashian heal from the traumatic robbery incident but has also strengthened her marriage to West.

“The past few months were very trying for both Kim and Kanye.”

Despite the rumors that Kardashian and West have been fighting and were heading for divorce, sources say that is far from the truth.

“They dealt with individual issues that affected the family dynamic. In the end, it seems it has made them both stronger.”

Since going through all that they have over the past few months, Kanye, 39, and Kim, 36, have both had “revelations and realized changes need to be made.”

After she was robbed at her hotel during Paris Fashion Week at gunpoint, Kim Kardashian took a three-month hiatus from the public eye and social media.

"[Kim and Kanye] are much more low-key and not in the spotlight like before. They both feel like they are better people and that it has changed their family for the better. They don't have any desire to go back to how things were."

The headlines have been claiming that Kim and her husband were on the verge of breaking up, but sources claim the couple “seem much happier than they did a few months ago.”

West canceled the remainder of his “Saint Pablo Tour” after Kim was robbed and he was hospitalized in November. The rapper’s decision to slow down professionally and the fact that he has refrained from making any outrageous public outbursts or Twitter rants has “really helped” their relationship.

“Like most marriages, they have issues, but there has been no divorce talk.” “Lately, Kanye has really showed that he wants Kim to be happy. Her happiness is very important to him.”

So is a life out of the spotlight in the future for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West? Insiders claimed that the couple has been enjoying a “more quiet life” focusing on their kids and each other.

Kim Kardashian has had two children— North, 3, and Saint, 15 months.

“Kanye is around much more and helps out with the kids. They’re enjoying date nights. It’s much more of a normal life. They realized that they don’t need crazy work schedules to be happy.”

“Kim and Kanye are better than ever,” added a separate source. “What doesn’t break you makes you stronger. The whole family is stronger.”

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Staff/Getty Images]