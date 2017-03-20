Meghan King Edmonds Using Her Daughter To Distract From ‘RHOC’ Return?

Meghan King Edmonds questioned whether The Real Housewives of Orange County was the right show for her after watching the ladies fight in Ireland. Meghan had traveled to Ireland in hopes of finding her family and her roots, since she was pregnant with her first child. King Edmonds wanted to know where her family roots came from and traveled there to learn more about her O’Toole roots. However, Meghan was shocked that her co-stars were fighting over gay rumors and friendships, which made her question whether she wanted to film the show with a baby.

According to a new Instagram post, Meghan King Edmonds is all about her baby girl these days. Even though rumors surfaced about Meghan leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County behind, King Edmonds never confirmed anything on social media. In fact, she has remained silent about anything in regards to the show. Instead, Meghan has been posting the cutest pictures of her daughter and recently shared an adorable video.

Both of my baby girls took their first dips in the pool today #waterbaby A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Mar 19, 2017 at 5:19pm PDT

“Tell me if you can watch this without smiling,” Meghan King Edmonds revealed on an Instagram video, where her daughter Aspen is seen laughing and smiling.

King Edmonds is clearly loving being a mother. Meghan King Edmonds shared her journey with IVF on The Real Housewives of Orange County and on a special Instagram account. She wanted to put everything out there to inspire others, so people going through the same thing had someone to relate to.

When Meghan was trying to get pregnant, she and her husband tried to get pregnant with twins. They had a boy and a girl inserted into her body in hopes they would both work out. However, during an ultrasound, Meghan learned that only the girl had implanted and she would only be having a daughter. Even though IVF had worked for her, she still felt it was a devastating loss.

Tell me if you can watch this without smiling ???? A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Mar 19, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

“I’ve been so excited for everyone to see the grand opening of K Hall Designs. It was even more exciting to be able to share my ultra sound picture with everyone at the opening! I think my excitement over being pregnant with one baby is obvious. Of course, I was still upset about the loss of the second embryo, but I wanted to grieve with only Jimmy and not let my sadness overshadow my excitement for my pregnancy. It took me months before I felt able to openly talk about it, and in no way does this take away from my love for my baby daughter,” Meghan King Edmonds wrote in one of her last blog posts for Bravo.

Fans will have to wait and see whether King Edmonds will return to the show. During the season finale last year, she revealed that she wasn’t sure whether she would want to put her daughter into this environment. However, Meghan never announced her official exit from the show.

Desert baby A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Mar 19, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

But her co-star, Heather Dubrow, announced that she was leaving the show. She wanted to do what was best for her family and leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County was apparently the best option for her family. Her husband had been filming two reality shows and was still working as a surgeon, so Heather felt that she needed to dedicate more time at home with her family. But there are some rumors that she could be in talks to do another show.

What do you think of Meghan King Edmonds focusing on her daughter these days? Do you think she should return to The Real Housewives of Orange County or do you think she should stop filming and focus on motherhood?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Favored.by]