Daily Caller: Tomi Lahren Out At ‘The Blaze’; Tomi’s Twitter, Facebook Go Silent

According to the Daily Caller, Tomi Lahren has been suspended by The Blaze. However, as of this writing, the official “Tomi Lahren Verified Twitter account” found @TomiLahren still lists her as the host of “Tomi at 7 p.m. ET on The Blaze,” despite reports from the publication claiming that Tomi was suspended for one week, and could be eventually out permanently. The Twitter account description from Tomi’s profile lists that she provides her point of view about “Faith, Family, Freedom & Final Thoughts.”

However, Tomi hasn’t provided her direct thoughts about the suspension.

Indeed, the thoughts of Lahren are what has gotten the most buzz recently, with the Daily Caller claiming that the conservative media company was planning to potentially fire Tomi from The Blaze, all due to the controversial political commentator’s recent revelations about Tomi being pro-choice. The Daily Caller reported that multiple sources have confirmed the news to the publication about Lahren being out at The Blaze.

On the Facebook page of Lahren, she still lists her affiliation with The Blaze. That’s because Lahren’s show is reportedly only going to be suspended for at least seven days, beginning on Monday. The publication notes that Lahren’s contract with The Blaze should last through September. However, Lahren could very well depart from The Blaze before that point in time. The Daily Caller previously reported that Lahren was likely to leave The Blaze after backlash over her comments on being pro-choice.

Lahren could be seen on the segment of The View, as seen above, saying that she couldn’t be a hypocrite by saying that she was pro-life or anti-abortion if she believed in the government staying out of a person’s business. If Tomi wanted to go up against “Big Government” and any notions that the government should stay off of a gun owner’s rights to own guns, Lahren said she also believed that the government should stay off of her body. Tomi did not mention any rights to life that she may or may not have felt the unborn fetus had in terms of government or moral matters.

“I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies.”

However, that viewpoint didn’t fly with all the panel members of The View, with a pro-life panelist speaking out about believing that constitutional rights to life should extend to unborn children. Whoopi Goldberg disagreed and noted how she preferred the term “anti-abortion” to “pro-life,” and that in her belief system, the Constitution applies to individuals, but not unborn children because Goldberg claimed that people who wrote the historical document weren’t dealing with abortions issues during that era.

Meanwhile, it was Lahren’s terminology at saying she couldn’t be a hypocrite that has struck pro-life conservatives in the wrong way in the wake of Tomi’s appearance on The View on Friday.

A few reactions to Tomi’s being suspended from The Blaze can be read below.

God Emperor Trump” While Tomi may not be the greatest, she does not deserve this!” : “It wasn’t her views. She called them a hypocrite, THAT is what got her suspended.”

The 24-year-old Lahren rose to fame via her political rants dubbed Final Thoughts, which could often be seen going viral on Facebook and shared en masse.

Lahren has not as of this writing made a statement or updated the public about her suspension from The Blaze.

As seen in the above top photo, Tomi was photographed on June 25, 2016, when Lahren was spotted at Politicon 2016 at The Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California. On Twitter, the name Tomi Lahren is being reported as a trending topic, with nearly 30,000 tweets.

