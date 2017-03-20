‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Who Did Rosita See? Was It Daryl Dixon Or Dwight?

The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 14, titled “The Other Side” aired last night on AMC. It was an emotionally charged episode, but also had action, forgiveness, and betrayal. There was a surprise ending, with Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos) seeing a mysterious figure carrying a crossbow. Many fans assumed it was Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), but was it really him? Or did Rosita actually see Dwight (Austin Amelio)?

Possible TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the zombie apocalyptic TV show.

On the last episode of The Walking Dead, Rosita and Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) left Hilltop Colony once Simon (Steven Ogg) and the Saviors arrived. They had a plan to kill Negan, although both had a slightly different plan. Rosita wanted to go into the Sanctuary to take out the TWD villain. However, Sasha thought they had a better chance of surviving if they hid out in a building nearby. They decided to go with Sasha’s idea.

Eventually, Sasha and Rosita had no choice but to break into the Sanctuary. They tried to save Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt), who angered them by refusing to leave. Suddenly, Sasha decided to go inside the chain link fence and locked Rosita out. She said it was not time for Rosita, just like it was not time for Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz).

On The Walking Dead, Rosita ran and then stopped to catch her breath and cry a few tears. That is when she saw someone watching her. The identity of the person was not revealed, but he was carrying a crossbow. Did Rosita see Daryl or Dwight? That was what Chris Hardwick asked on Talking Dead last night. An answer was not given, but the audience yelled the loudest when it was asked if Dwight was the person that Rosita saw. That makes sense since Dwight still has Daryl’s crossbow. Dixon’s third – and current crossbow – he received from Richard at The Kingdom.

Even though Daryl did ask where Rosita and Sasha were, he couldn’t have known exactly where to find Christian Serrato’s character. Judging by the look on Rosita’s face, it was an enemy that she saw in the dark.

Austin Amelio and Robert Kirkman recently teased to ComicBook.com about Dwight’s upcoming storyline. While the actor who plays Dwight in The Walking Dead could not reveal much, he did tease that Dwight is making calculated moves. He said a similar statement when he appeared on Talking Dead a few weeks ago.

“He’s a lone soldier at this point. I think he’s just making smart chess moves in order to fulfill the bigger picture of what he wants to do.”

Robert Kirkman gave a slightly bigger hint and might have even leaked a major TWD spoiler.

“Read the comic!”

As many fans know, in the comic books, Dwight feeds Rick Grimes information about Negan and the Saviors. It actually helps Alexandria win the war. In a way, Dwight redeems himself and it seems that the TV show might be going in the same direction. The fact that Kirkman told fans to read the comic may reveal that Dwight might betray Negan in the end and help Team Alexandria.

In the meantime, the question is, will he let Rosita go, help her escape, or is she in trouble? Fans will have to keep watching The Walking Dead to find out what happens to Dwight, Rosita, Sasha, and the rest of the characters.

Do you believe it was Daryl Dixon or Dwight that Rosita saw at the end of “The Other Side?” What are your predictions for the Season 7B storyline on The Walking Dead?

