Kourtney Kardashian & Justin Bieber Living Together After Scott Disick Split?

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber haven’t been seen together for about a month, but according to a new report, they are far from out of touch. In fact, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is rumored to be shacking up with the much younger singer, 23.

Following about a year and a half of dating rumors, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber may be far more serious than anyone expected.

Although Kourtney Kardashian has stayed mum on her dating life since splitting from Scott Disick, the father of her three children, in 2016, the Hollywood Gossip recently claimed that she and Bieber were in “the friends with benefits stage” and have decided on a “full-blown relationship.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber are “essentially living together,” an anonymous source told the outlet, according to a report by Starcasm on March 20. They “[share] a bed nearly every night.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were first linked romantically in late 2015, months after Kardashian and Disick called it quits after 9 years and 3 children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2. However, just months later, after Kardashian was caught leaving Bieber’s hotel room in the wee hours of the morning, Bieber seemingly moved on from their relationship with model Hailey Baldwin. Then, after spending time with Baldwin in Anguilla, it was back to Kardashian in Los Angeles.

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber are “totally inseparable,” the Hollywood Gossip claimed, which has reportedly led to people around them “wondering if this is the real deal.” They even “have matching toothbrushes at each other’s houses,” the outlet added.

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were seen together throughout 2016, and visited Miami in July. They were also seen together this year. After rumors of a possible reunion between Kardashian and Disick were shut down by photos of Disick and numerous other women, Kardashian and Bieber stepped out in Los Angeles at a nightclub. Weeks later, they attended a couple of church services in the area.

As for Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Scott Disick, they appeared to be on good terms earlier this year after trips to Mexico and Colorado. Their relationship appeared to take a turn for the worst after a family trip to Costa Rica, which was followed by Disick’s solo trip to Miami.

“She’s telling everyone that she is finally done with Scott, for good, and she’s vowing that won’t take him back again,” a source close to the reality star told Hollywood Life last month. “[Kourtney Kardashian]’s just sick of his non-stop bullsh*t, womanizing and partying and feels she’s ready to finally turn her back on him once and for all.”

“Everyone has heard it all before, numerous times, but she actually seems like she truly means it this time,” the insider explained. “It’s taken [Kourtney Kardashian] ages to get to this stage, but it seems she is finally, genuinely over Scott. She’s determined to keep a good relationship with him, and she says he will always be a part of the family — as well as the father of their kids obviously, but Kourtney’s done with obsessing over what he’s doing with who, and dreaming about getting him back.”

While in Miami, Disick was photographed with several different women as his former girlfriend cared for their kids back home in Los Angeles.

