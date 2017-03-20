Kristen Taekman On ‘RHONY’ Cheating Drama: Did She Make The Right Decision?

Kristen Taekman was a housewife on The Real Housewives of New York for a few seasons and she really started finding herself on her second season of the show. But while the show was airing, Kristen learned that her husband, Josh Taekman, had been named in the leaked names that surfaced from the Ashley Madison hack. In other words, Josh’s name and credit card details had been leaked in regard to a cheating website. In order to focus on her marriage, Kristen decided to leave The Real Housewives of New York behind to prove that a marriage can be saved after being ruined on national television.

According to a new Bravo report, Kristen Taekman is now revealing whether it was worth it to leave a highly successful show in order to focus on her marriage. Many of her fans wanted her to leave the show to save her marriage, while others felt that it was a lost cause and she should stay on The Real Housewives of New York to create her new life.

So, can a marriage be saved once it has gone through some very public exposure? Many other Real Housewives marriages have ended in divorce after rumors of cheating or financial ruin have surfaced. But for Kristen Taekman, her marriage is intact and things are great with her and Josh.

A little snow ❄️ left over from last weeks storm but it's officially #Spring !!! Picked out some flowers to brighten my day ! ???? ???????????????????? A post shared by Kristen Taekman (@kristentaekman) on Mar 20, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

“My relationship is stronger than ever and I think it’s good. I think that every relationship for sure has its ups and downs whether it’s marriage, dating, friendships. I’ve had my ups and downs with friendships too. Yeah, I think it’s good and it does make you stronger,” Kristen Taekman explains to The Daily Dish, according to Bravo, sharing that she and her children have recovered well from the cheating rumors that nearly destroyed her.

“Everybody’s good [in my family]. I feel like it’s nice. I loved my time on the show and now that I have my new normal it’s nice too,” Kristen Taekman explained, sharing that she does still see some of the housewives, who continue to film The Real Housewives of New York.

“Carole [Radziwill] and I see each other quite a bit. It’s not that we don’t purposefully not see each other, it’s just that we’re all so busy. We haven’t been able to get in touch. Ironically, I ran into Carole and Bethenny [Frankel] recently at lunch, so I got to catch up with them, which was great. So I kind of bump into people here and there,” Kristen explained.

When Taekman was on the show, she didn’t always get along with Bethenny. When Kristen shared her business plans for her nail polish line, Frankel didn’t understand why she would do something so generic, especially since she was naming her business Pop of Color. Apparently, there’s another nail polish line with a similar name and Frankel couldn’t understand why Kristen Taekman would want to continue with the idea. However, Kristen has learned something from being on the show with Frankel and the other ladies.

Happy St. Patrick's Day!! #stpatricksday #stpattysday ☘️???? A post shared by Kristen Taekman (@kristentaekman) on Mar 17, 2017 at 7:36am PDT

“The biggest lesson I learned just [is] really truly speaking your mind in everything,” Taekman reveals, according to Bravo, sharing that she has learned a lot about herself from being on The Real Housewives of New York, adding, “And you can bring that into any aspect of your life, whether you’re in a cab and he’s going the wrong way and you really voice your opinion — ridiculous example.”

What do you think of Kristen Taekman leaving the show a few years ago to focus on her marriage? Are you surprised that she has turned her life around and is now over the Ashley Madison scandal?

