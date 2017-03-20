‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Reunion Will Be ‘Explosive’ And ‘Intense’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion for Season 7 isn’t far away and those giving a glimpse into what’s ahead indicate that it’s going to be “explosive” and “intense.”

Some of the cast shares what went down during the long day of taping The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. It goes without saying that it’s drama-packed, but who was targeted the most? Who had the most severe meltdown? Did anyone storm off stage? All of that happens in the RHOBH reunion, as Andy Cohen and a few of the stars dish.

Andy spoke with E! News about who was in the hot seat the most during the Season 7 reunion.

“Flashbacks are not Lisa Rinna’s friend this season, unfortunately. But you know, when you say it on camera, it’s going to come back on camera. Lisa Rinna got beat up a lot.”

Rinna says the reunion was “unexpected,” “shocking,” and “explosive” at times. She emphasized that it wasn’t just explosive, but “Beverly Hills-explosive.” In watching how she forgot all of the things she said about Kim Richards to Eden Sassoon earlier this season, it’s not surprising she that she gets attacked from all sides. She even had to admit herself that she looked calculating to say something so serious about Kim being on the verge of death only to deny all of the allegations when confronted with it.

It wasn’t just Rinna that got clobbered during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. Erika Girardi and Dorit Kemsley went at is as well, which the pair are currently doing at this point in the show. They started off on the wrong foot when Dorit called Erika out for going commando at a party and her husband, PK, was looking up her skirt. The two women haven’t gotten along much since. At one point PK gets “beaten up” as well during the reunion, Andy says.

Dorit tells Too Fab that they definitely addressed pantygate.

“We rehashed everything. Pantygate, it had to be done, and Hong Kong. It was intense, it was definitely intense and everybody had a voice and they certainly shared it.”

#RHOBH season 7 reunion pics (that we could find)???? pic.twitter.com/vGN7Gc0KHM — Real Housewife Polls (@AllCelebPolls) March 10, 2017

Andy teases that something from earlier in the season gets brought up in a “surprising way.” What could that be?

“There’s an item from this season that was brought back to the reunion in a surprising way.”

Kyle Richards shares with E! News that the reunion is “bizarre.”

“This was the worst torture. This reunion was—I mean, they’re never fun. The worst day of the year, honestly. The night before I have to do yoga, meditate and get a massage just to prepare mentally and try to get eight hours sleep just so I can be on my game. But this one was not only emotional—you know, people crying or screaming or whatever—it was also bizarre. I mean, there was moments that were so bizarre that I was like, ‘I don’t even know.’ Very strange. I think people will not be disappointed.”

Kyle spilled in another interview that there’s a lot of screaming and crying, and someone walks off.

All reunions in the Real Housewives franchise are full of fierce drama with some revenge thrown in. All of the moments of betrayals, secrets, and backstabbing are brought back for the cast to hash out in one day.

Reality Tea posted the seating chart for RHOBH Season 7 Reunion. Lisa R., Erika, and Eileen are sitting to Andy Cohen’s right and Kyle, Lisa V., and Dorit are to his left.

There are still more episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 to air before the reunion is broadcast on Bravo. The show airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m., ET.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]