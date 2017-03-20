Tom Schwartz Hints At Katie Maloney Being Pregnant: Is A Baby On The Way?

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are an adorable couple who just recently got married. The ceremony will air on Vanderpump Rules, and after the show, Katie and Tom will appear on a new episode of Watch What Happens Live. The rumors have been flying that Tom and Katie might have a baby on the way, and a post Tom made on Snapchat today has everyone thinking that they are about to announce a pregnancy.

As you can see in the post above, Katie Maloney looks like she could have on a maternity outfit. She is also pointing at the word “bump.” It really does appear that Tom Schwartz is hinting that Katie might be pregnant, but they aren’t confirming anything just yet. Fans are speculating that they might reveal it tonight on the new episode of Watch What Happens Live or on the Vanderpump Rules reunion show. Given today’s hint, it wouldn’t be surprising if Tom made the announcement soon. You know that everyone will be watching to see if she is drinking tonight on WWHL. Everyone is used to seeing a lot of shots on this show.

Katie and Tom have been dealing with these pregnancy rumors for years, but now that they are married, it is more likely that a baby is on the way. Also, the fact that Tom is teasing it so much might mean that the rumors are true.

People shared that even though Katie Maloney isn’t revealing if she is pregnant, she is talking about finding her wedding dress and how it felt to her. Katie went to Kleinfeld Bridal store in New York City to find her dress. This is the store featured on Say Yes to the Dress. It only took her six dresses to find the perfect one. Katie shared how it made her feel when she found it.

“The minute I put it on there were goosebumps all over. I thought, ‘This is it. This is the dress I’m going to marry Tom in.’ You just know. I had such a visceral reaction it was awesome. The lace and the detail was so perfect. It felt like it was vintage, unique and special.”

Katie Maloney found the perfect dress, and everyone will get to see it when she marries Tom Schwartz on the show tonight. Lisa Vanderpump is actually the one who will be seen officiating their wedding.

She also shared, “Tom likes my hair up so I wanted to wear my hair up and have it loose and ethereal so it would match with the vibe of the dress and the vibe of the wedding.”

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney have denied the pregnancy rumors for years, but now it just might be time for them to stop denying it and admit that a baby is on the way. If not, Tom Schwartz has a bit of explaining to do since the fans want to know what that new post means. If Katie has a baby on the way, that means that we won’t be seeing Tequila Katie anymore at least for a while. This might really help her marriage to Schwartz considering they fight a lot when alcohol is involved.

Do you think that Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney have a baby on the way? Do you feel like they will announce it tonight? Don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights and be sure to catch Tom and Katie tonight on Watch What Happens Live.

[Featured Image By Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]