‘This Is Us’ Gets Musical: NBC Drama To Feature More Music For Season 2

This Is Us fans know that several of the show’s main characters have musical aspirations. In fact, the entire back-story of Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore) centers on the fact that she wanted to be a singer long before she was a mother.

Rebecca’s musical past has been a recurring theme on the hit NBC drama. In flashback scenes to the 1970s and early ’80s, viewers witnessed the character’s Super Bowl gig at local bar Froggy’s and her life-changing open mic session that had her rendition of Cat Stevens’ “Moonshadow” stopping her future husband Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) in his tracks—and inadvertently stopping him from a life of crime.

In addition to Moore, several other This Is Us characters have also shown off their musical chops. Rebecca’s daughter Kate (Chrissy Metz) belted out the Cyndi Lauper song “Time After Time” for a nursing home crowd and also revealed on the season finale that she wants to pursue a career as a singer. Moreover, shortly before his death, William (Jermel Nakia, Ron Cephas Jones) performed a musical number with his former bandmates during the “Memphis” episode. Even Randall (Sterling K. Brown) is taking piano lessons to broaden his musical abilities.

In an interview with TV Guide, This Is Us star Chrissy Metz said she’s excited to see where the music storyline takes her character.

“I think she’s got a little soul in her. She likes some throwback, Motown stuff,” Metz said of Kate. “I know for me, I love every genre of music. I’m excited to see where they’re going to go with it.”

While Metz is cool with any type of music (she was once in a band herself), she doesn’t yet know how broad her character’s new career goals are.

“Is it a coffee shop? Is it a mini tour? Who knows?” Metz wondered aloud at the This Is Us Paley Fest panel, according to Entertainment Weekly.

'This Is Us' has some great changes in store for Chrissy Metz's character next season: https://t.co/Tr6InuvsuO pic.twitter.com/dNHzN2y09S — Glamour (@glamourmag) March 19, 2017

At the panel discussion, This Is Us writer Elizabeth Berger confirmed that Kate would be doing much more than just focusing on her weight next season.

“We’re going to [have Kate] do a lot of singing [next season],” Berger said, according to Glamour. “We’re excited to explore this part of her because she has a beautiful voice.”

Metz also revealed that she would love to have the chance to perform a duet with her TV mom, Mandy Moore, an idea that Moore wholeheartedly agreed with.

“I will slap on those prosthetics in two seconds,” Moore said. “Anything to sing with you, Chrissy.”

Moore, who actually started her career as a singer (she had her first hit at age 15 with the pop single “Candy”), considers herself first and foremost an actor these days. But the actress told E! News that she was happy to find out that her This Is Us character was also a songbird.

“It’s nice that music can factor into this job, too,” the This Is Us star told E! News.

While a husband-wife duet hasn’t taken place yet, This Is Us fans should know that Jon Huertas, the actor who plays Moore’s second TV husband Miguel, also has a musical background. Huertas even recorded a single, “Definition of Love,” with his longtime Castle co-star Seamus Dever as their alter egos Shay-Jean. The song was originally recorded for Castle and Beckett’s wedding in Season 7 of the long-running ABC series.

In addition, Huertas recorded the solo song “Ledge of Love” and starred in a music video for it, which you can see below.

As for what to expect next season on This Is Us, Metz’s TV fiancé Chris Sullivan (Toby on the show) said he thinks it’s “great” that Kate is going for a new career, but he draws the line at joining in for a duet or a group number.

“It would start to get pretty ridiculous if everyone on the show starts singing,” Sullivan told TV Guide. “I know we can, but it would end up being some kind of Partridge Family situation.”

This Is Us returns to NBC this fall.

[Featured Image by NBC This Is Us/Facebook]