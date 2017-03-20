Comedian Loni Love Breaks Down In Tears Over Heartbreaking Miscarriage [Video]

Loni Love opened up about suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage during an emotional moment on The Real.

Loni spoke out about her past pregnancy and subsequent miscarriage during a seriously candid moment on the daytime talk show, revealing her past trauma to her co-hosts Tamera Mowry-Housley, Adrienne Bailon, and Jeannie Mai for the first time.

Love revealed on The Real that she previously found out she was pregnant after a trip to the doctor and admitted that she planned to keep the baby, only to tragically suffer a miscarriage eight weeks after first discovering she was pregnant.

“I finally went to the doctor and I was pregnant. And I’mma tell you something, your body goes through so much,” the comedian revealed on the show.

Love told her co-hosts the details of her miscarriage for the first time while revealing that she began to plan to become a mom before sadly losing the baby.

“At that time I started processing, because then I had to start saving for the baby. I had to start doing all this,” Love continued of her past pregnancy, before admitting that she told her boyfriend at the time about the baby and he was “excited” to become a father.

“I was still like really, really nervous. But then, eventually you know that nature takes over, you like, ‘You know what, there’s nothing I can do. I’m just going to have to have this baby and I’m just going to deal with it,'” Love said of her decision to keep the baby.

“And sure enough as soon as I was like okay with it, about eight weeks, I miscarried,” Loni then heartbreakingly admitted to her co-stars during The Real’s Girl Chat segment, prompting tears and sympathy from her friends and co-hosts for her confession.

“I never knew this, Loni, I never knew this,” Jeannie told Loni on The Real as the co-hosts teared up over Loni’s pregnancy and miscarriage revelations.

Love responded by revealing that the miscarriage made her not want to get pregnant again.

“So, you know,” Love said of being pregnant, “I just never wanted that feeling again.”

Love hasn’t been shy on The Real about revealing that she has no plans to become a mother, though this marks the first time Loni has opened up about her miscarriage on the daytime talk show.

Loni Love previously told Madame Noire back in 2015 that she didn’t think she’d have been as successful with her comedic career had she had children, though Love did not reveal her past miscarriage at the time.

“I couldn’t be where I am today if I had children. My focus would be on my children and home,” Love told the site two years before candidly opening up about her former pregnancy and miscarriage on The Real. “I made the conscious decision to not have kids and I didn’t want to be married. I have relationships. I date. But it takes a lot to say I’m going to be married and have children.”

“The thing is being honest with yourself,” Love continued at the time of her decision to not become a wife and a mother. “There’s no rule that says you have to be married and have kids,” Loni said.

Loni’s candid confessions about her pregnancy and miscarriage come shortly after Love and The Real once again hit the headlines after former co-host Tamar Braxton spoke out about her drama with Loni, Jeannie, Tamera, and Adrienne during a recent appearance on The Wendy Williams Show.

After months of drama between the former co-hosts, which began when Braxton was fired from the show in May of 2016, Tamar told Wendy last week that she’s actually ready to put her feud with Loni and the rest of her former co-stars behind her a year after their nasty feud initially unfolded.

Admitting that she no longer speaks to her co-stars, namely Adrienne and Loni, Tamar put an end to the feud rumors after previously slamming her former friends on social media on multiple occasions in the months that followed her firing, despite Loni and the ladies always denying having anything to do with Braxton leaving the show.

“Let me tell you something. The only person I’m beefing with is the devil,” Braxton said of her feud with Love, Bailon, Mai, and Mowry-Housley, who she grew close to during her time on The Real. “That’s it. I’m not beefing with anybody in my life.”

Watch Loni Love discuss her pregnancy and miscarriage on The Real on March 21.

[Featured Image by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images]