Zayn Malik’s Second Album 2017: Evil Twin Roger Collaborated With Z

Zayn Malik’s second album due out later in 2017, will have a different ambiance than “Pillowtalk” and the Mind of Mine album. Malik is in a different place in 2017 than he was in 2015 when he wrote music for the first album, as Zayn explained in a recent interview with The Sunday Times Style.

“Love hurts. Love is hard. Maybe my experiences of love up to writing that album were new and hard.”

Zayn Malik’s first album Mind of Mine was drawing from Zayn’s experiences up to that point, and Z had seen only the eager clamor of One Direction fans and experienced a highly publicized four-year relationship with Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards.

The end of the Zayn Malik and Perrie Edwards engagement was tragic and hurtful to both parties, but Perrie has explained her side. Z has yet to explain his. At the time, back in 2015, Z was the strong silent type.

Now though Zayn Malik has learned to express his feelings a lot more since his first album. Z told The Sunday Times Style, he had since then found “strength in expressing emotion.”

“I think there’s a strength in expressing emotion. If you were a guy, you used to have to be really masculine, but now expressing emotion is accepted and respected.”

Zayn Malik, for someone previously so tight-lipped about his struggles, really opened up on his first album Mind of Mine, where the emotions were so palpable. Still, the beautifully poetic but cryptic lyrics concealed any details of his partners.

Zayn Malik is still very guarded in discussing his relationships, both with his ex-fiance Perrie Edwards and his current flame, Gigi Hadid. Z is so respectfully silent on anything personal much less negative about them. There is a certain, “don’t kiss and tell” air about his comments as he told The Sunday Times Style.

“I call her Gee, she calls me Zee. There’s some other nicknames too, but I’ll keep those private.”

Even in Zayn, Zayn Malik’s own autobiography he was careful not to say anything critical of anyone. Z only mentioned Perrie Edwards twice in passing. There was no explanation of what transpired between them. There was no confession and no accusation there.

Zayn Malik’s second album, out soon in 2017 will not likely be anything like “I Don’t Want To Live Forever,” the song he wrote for the film Fifty Shades Darker. Gigi Hadid managed to broker Taylor Swift to sing “I Don’t Want to Live Forever” as a duet with Z.

The Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift duet is a duet like no other. For one thing, Z sang his half of the duet on a different continent than Taylor. The two never sang in the same room at any point during the song. Z described the song to The Sunday Times Style.

“Bit raunchy, bit romantic, Titanic-like,”

Zayn Malik’s second album, coming out in 2017, will benefit from Z’s significant personal and musical growth over the past two years. Z expressed great satisfaction with his work to The Sunday Times Style.

“They always say the second album is difficult, but so far I’m really happy with this one. There are real signs of growth and development. Hopefully, as a human being, I’m growing too, in my knowledge and perception.”

Zayn Malik second album set for release in 2017, will reflect the wildly creative musician fans have always known. Z’s creativity has expanded significantly, now encompassing fashion design, graphic design, journalism and of course music.

Zayn has excelled in all his pursuits. His book was amazing both in design and content. His writing style is superb and unexpectedly candid. Malik poured out his heart in Zayn and it is beautiful, revealing inner conflicts rather than any sort of bitterness or blame.

Zayn Malik is quoted from his book Zayn in The Los Angeles Times.

“The only way I can explain the anxiety I experience is that there’s a certain level of expectation I put on myself, and a certain level of expectation I feel from the fan base and the public.”

Malik’s music, his book, and his fashion all display Malik’s high level of perfectionism and eye for detail, from packaging to content. Fans can expect more perfection in the presentation of Zayn Malik’s second album in 2017.

Zayn Malik’s new album, due out in 2017, should be eagerly anticipated, as it will no doubt show Z’s ever flowering level of increasing creativity. See more about Zayn Malik’s musical creativity from the Inquisitr.

Zayn Malik’s new album for 2017 will display two sides to this compulsively creative musician. Malik revealed a unique collaboration to The Sunday Times Style.

“Maybe it’s a psychological thing, or I’m creating an alter ego, but it’s fun to banter with your evil twin, Roger. He’s quite influential, that Rodger. He’s done a couple of songs on the new album. He’s off fishing today.”

Zayn Malik is tremendously creative and has developed a strong and somewhat opposite alter ego to collaborate with. Roger Malik, honored with a tattoo of his name on his brother Zayn’s calf, is someone to discuss things with that no one else would likely know about.

Zayn Malik, creative, complicated and perhaps, dare anyone to say it, “mysterious” is about to once more bestow his musical genius upon an awaiting world. What exotic delights will Z’s second album have for music lovers in 2017?

Zayn Malik’s new album for 2017, will be a long awaited treat featuring at least two songs by Roger Malik.

