WWE News: Xavier Woods’ ‘WrestleMania 33,’ ‘Royal Rumble’ Odds After Video Leak

Does WWE superstar Xavier Woods have a chance at winning a big match in the near future? Woods, who has always been a popular figure on Monday Night Raw, has had his name dragged through the mud quite a bit recently. The WWE star, who makes up one-third of the power trio The New Day, has been in the news for a few reasons outside of the body-slamming the competition.

According to a previous Inquisitr report, Woods was the topic of conversation after a leaked explicit video featuring women’s wrestling superstar Paige, along with her former boyfriend Brad Maddox (formerly of WWE) and Woods, surfaced online Friday.

Paige tweeted last Friday that private nude photos of her were leaked. However, at that time, no one knew that other WWE stars were involved as well. The sultry WWE vixen is also a member of the E! reality television show Total Divas, but she has been away from the WWE for some time now due to health issues.

Personal and private photos of mine were stolen and unfortunately they were shared publicly without my consent. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 17, 2017

While some of the hype has died down a bit following this latest WWE scandal, it will be interesting to see how things go when WWE Monday Night Raw hits the airwaves this evening. Will Woods and Paige be punished by the WWE for their actions?

Sportskeeda indicates that Paige and Xavier Woods should likely escape punishment despite being caught up in this scandal. After all, it wasn’t something anyone was doing against their own free will, and from all indications, they personally did not release the leaked photos and videos showing The New Day member and the former NXT Women’s Champion as well as former WWE employee Brad Maddox in very adult and compromising situations.

Unfortunately, these “leaks” are all too common nowadays, and now Woods and Paige are part of a long and growing list of people whose private moments are out there for everyone to see.

The fact that the leaked content was hacked and not published voluntarily does not breach the “morality clause” in the WWE Superstars’ contracts. Time will tell what penalty Woods and Paige will face, but more likely than not, there will be no punishment.

While The New Day were announced as “official hosts of WrestleMania 33” several weeks ago by WWE, one thing is for sure: Woods and The New Day are becoming more of a household name for gamblers as WrestleMania 33 approaches.

Woods, along with his New Day teammates, are all long-shots to win the Andre the Giant Memorial at Wrestlemania 33. Woods is currently listed at 50/1 odds at the Irish sports book Paddy Power. He had opened at 33/1 when the odds were posted nearly a month ago. While Woods is still a long shot to win, it is interesting to see the change that has occurred following the current scandal.

Kofi Kingston is the favorite of the New Day team to win at 22/1, followed by Big E at 25/1.

Woods is not among those listed as potential winners for the 2018 Royal Rumble match next January. However, his tag team partners Big E and Kofi Kingston are still listed on the odds for that event. Early odds for the Royal Rumble match have Big E listed at 33/1 and Kofi Kingston at 40/1.

It seems like none of the members of The New Day will win this prestigious battle royal, which was founded with Andre the Giant’s legacy in mind. However, if one of the three were to win it, Big E may be the strongest possibility based on his size. As for Woods, he may be quite a ways away from getting many major singles match victories right now.

[Featured Image by WWE]