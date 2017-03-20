‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion: Leah Messer Takes Aim At Jenelle Evans?

The second half of the seventh season of Teen Mom 2 is coming to an end, and according to a new report, it may be doing so with the beginning of a feud between its co-stars.

As filming took place on the special months ago, Chelsea Houska was dealing with a sickness as she and her husband, Cole DeBoer, prepared for the then-impending birth of their son Watson. Meanwhile, Jenelle Evans, who welcomed her third child one day before Watson arrived, was also feeling ill at the taping.

Although both women were pregnant at the time the special was filmed, a new report suggests that they received very different treatment from producers — and from their co-star Leah Messer.

“Chelsea is sick. I do not blame her, she is carrying a child she needs to go ahead,” Leah Messer explained, according to a report by Starcasm on March 20. “Jenelle ran with her child… Who knows? But she gets paid for this she should be here.”

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Nov 13, 2016 at 12:08pm PST

For whatever reason, Leah Messer felt that Houska should have been excused from filming, but when it came to Evans, she felt differently and wanted her to participate in the remaining moments of filming on the Teen Mom 2 reunion.

In a sneak peek featuring Jenelle Evans, she and her boyfriend, David Eason, are seen leaving the set with her 7-year-old son Jace when a producer rushes out to see why they have left so suddenly. In response, Jenelle Evans explained that she hadn’t been feeling well for hours and said that no one was doing a thing.

Jenelle Evans’ exit reportedly interrupted a producer working on a scene with Kailyn Lowry, who then joked that she would like to leave as well.

“No you can’t leave. Nobody can leave,” the producer said.

Although she may not have known it, Kailyn Lowry was reportedly pregnant at the time of filming as well. However, according to a report by theT Hollywood Gossip, she was very, very early on in her pregnancy, which she didn’t confirm with fans until last month, several weeks after filming on the Teen Mom 2 reunion took place.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Nov 15, 2016 at 4:21am PST

The Teen Mom 2 cast has been at odds before and it isn’t out of the ordinary for Jenelle Evans to be involved. As some fans may recall, Evans once put her co-stars on blast for spending time without her, and according to the latest report, not much has changed.

While the Teen Mom 2 cast did pose for a few photos together, both Jenelle Evans and Leah Messer appear to be keeping their distance from their co-stars. Although Evans doesn’t regularly spend time with Lowry, Messer or Houska, Messer and Lowry used to be extremely close and were known to spend plenty of time together when in Los Angeles or New York City for filming. Now, however, Lowry appears to be much closer to Houska, and earlier this month, Houska wished the pregnant reality star a Happy Birthday on Twitter.

Also adding to the rumors of a potential feud between the cast of Teen Mom 2 is the fact that Lowry made a public statement congratulating Houska on the birth of her second child, son Watson, in January, but failed to say a thing about the birth of Evans’ third child, daughter Ensley.

To see more of Leah Messer, Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry and Chelsea Houska, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B, which air on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]