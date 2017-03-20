Kelly Bensimon On ‘RHONY’ Fans: ‘They Want Me To Be Crazy. It’s Sad’

Kelly Bensimon hasn’t been on The Real Housewives of New York for years, but it sounds like she can’t escape her role on the show. When Kelly was on the show, she often fought with Bethenny Frankel and because they are so different, viewers quickly picked sides. Bethenny was the aggressive and outspoken businesswoman, and Kelly was the self-made author, who didn’t always make sense. Bensimon may not be as strong and quirky as Frankel, so she was quickly labeled as the underdog and some saw her as downright crazy.

According to a new tweet, Kelly Bensimon is now speaking out about how the viewers of The Real Housewives of New York want to see her as crazy. They want to see her as someone who is downright crazy and she just wants people to forget her role on the show. But it sounds like people strongly believe that Kelly is jealous of Bethenny Frankel and her massive success with her Skinnygirl business.

“#RHONY Kelly Bensimon was obviously so jealous of Bethenny [Frankel] so she put her down every chance. Plus she is nuts! #RHONY,” one person wrote to Kelly on Twitter, to which she replied, “You can’t be jealous of people you don’t know. I had no idea who she was or what her storyline was. I responded honestly.”

On The Real Housewives of New York, Kelly Bensimon told Bethenny that she was “up here” while Frankel was “down here.” While Bensimon merely meant that they were on different wavelengths, the way she said it sounded like she was saying that she was so much better than Frankel. Sadly, this comment and her behavior on the show has followed her for years, even though Kelly Bensimon is known for many other things than being a reality star.

“Miss Kelly, Why does everyone still think you’re crazy? It’s not nice, it’s bad karma, and you are NOT crazy! I Love You,Ma’am!” one person replied to Kelly Bensimon, sharing that people don’t want her to be a hardworking mother, writing back, “Some of the #RHONY fans are silly. They don’t want me to be a hard working single mama bear. They want me to be crazy. It’s sad :(.”

“No one who knows me would EVER define me as b*tchy. I’m transparent and supportive. My job is to parent my kids, not other adults,” Kelly Bensimon later wrote on Twitter, clarifying that she’s more than happy being a full-time mother rather than a full-time reality star.

Kelly has considered going back on The Real Housewives of New York and she even made an appearance on the show a few years ago. Kelly may also have filmed Luann de Lesseps’ wedding and it’s possible that she will make a few appearances on the show coming up. However, Bensimon may not want to go back to the show full-time next season, as she knows what people will say about her.

Since Kelly Bensimon already has this persona in the reality world of being crazy because of her breakdown in St. John’s during the third season of The Real Housewives of New York, it is possible that she will never be able to shed the “crazy woman” persona. Maybe she’d be better off leaving the reality world behind for good, since she is a mother of two adorable girls. It is possible that viewers’ comments will be hurtful and won’t do her or her family any good should she decide to return to the show.

What do you think of Kelly Bensimon’s tweets about Real Housewives of New York viewers thinking she’s crazy? Do you think she will ever be able to shed that persona if she goes back on the show?

