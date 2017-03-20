Kylie Jenner Reportedly Lands Her Own Spinoff Show, Will Kendall Jenner Be Seen?

Is Kylie Jenner headed for her very own spinoff show?

According to a new report, Kylie Jenner will be following in the footsteps of her sisters, including Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, who have all been a part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff series.

“[Kylie Jenner] is so excited,” a source explained to Radar Online on March 20. “It’s going to be all about building her business, and hiring people for her team.”

While the E! network has not released any details regarding Kylie Jenner’s alleged spinoff, the series will reportedly be based on Jenner’s growing cosmetics empire and her new clothing and accessories brand, the Kylie Shop.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:32am PST

In the past, the Kardashian sisters have been involved in numerous spinoff series, including Kim and Kourtney Take Miami, The Dash Dolls and Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons, but when it comes to Kylie Jenner’s rumored spinoff, she allegedly wants the spotlight all to herself.

“[Kylie Jenner] wants the show to be all about her,” a source said last year. “She no longer wants to do one with Kendall.”

Around this time last year, Kylie Jenner was reportedly demanding her own reality series. While previous rumors suggested that the potential show would also include her older sister, model Kendall Jenner, she reportedly moved on from the idea completely and preferred to embark on her own spinoff.

“[Kylie Jenner] wants her own spin-off show [and] no longer wants to do one with Kendall,” a source explained to Radar Online at the time.

Kylie Jenner is the youngest of the Kardashian sisters but in the last year, she’s made a name for herself with the launch of her cosmetics line. As fans will recall, Kylie Jenner created the Kylie Jenner Lip Kit and quickly sold out of the products.

“[Kylie Jenner] just wants to have a show on E! that is all about her, that will focus mainly on her journey of building her own empire,” the insider told Radar Online.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 17, 2017 at 7:17pm PST

In other Kylie Jenner news, the 19-year-old was recently tied to rumors claiming she and her rapper boyfriend, Tyga, had split.

“It looks like [Kylie Jenner] has finished with Tyga, at least for now anyway,” a source close to the reality star told Hollywood Life earlier this month. “She changes her mind like she changes her underwear though and Tyga has a habit of always managing to sneak his way back into her bed somehow.”

“Basically Kylie was bored with the relationship, she didn’t feel like it was going anywhere and after 18 plus months Tyga still hadn’t put a ring on it, so, you snooze, you lose,” the source continued. “Kylie isn’t seeing anyone else, and she doesn’t think he was cheating, but she’s confident she can land herself a hotter, richer boyfriend.”

A short time after the rumor surfaced, Kylie Jenner confirmed that her relationship was intact by spending an evening out with her family and Tyga in Los Angeles, where they were seen arriving at a movie theater for a late night flick.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga have been dating each other publicly since she turned 18 but the couple faced rumors of a relationship for several months prior. Kylie Jenner and Tyga have split numerous times in recent years and at this point, it is unclear what his potential role on her rumored new series will be.

To see more of Kylie Jenner and her family, tune into Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 13, which airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]