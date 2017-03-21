‘Deadliest Catch’ Fans Can Now Own A Piece Of Captain Phil Harris’ Paradise

Fans of the Deadliest Catch may be interested in a new property listing that has now gone up for sale. Recently, on the Cornelia Marie Facebook page, pinned at the very top, is an extraordinary offer for anyone with the right means, seeking a tranquil abode in Washington state. Any fan of the Deadliest Catch and the beloved, late Captain Phil now have the “unique opportunity” to own Phil Harris’ personal residence in Lake Stevens, Washington. What do we know about the property and what are all of the details?

Unforgettable captain Phil Harris December 19. 1956 – February 9. 2010 pic.twitter.com/A017QwnPVD — Crazy Lady (@Flarimama) February 9, 2017

Located in Lake Stevens, a cozy city that was built around the lake of the same name, is the community of just under 31,000 people. The property is located in Lake Connor Park, which is located east of Lake Stevens, on a quiet cul-de-sac called “Eagles Nest.”

What is especially precious and unique about this property is that Captain Phil built the many components himself. There is a lot of wood components with luxury finishings like a granite countertop in the kitchen, king-sized motorized bed, and a full-sized washer and dryer.

This comfortable home has all of the comforts and amenities for living and entertaining. The gazebo with propane lit fire pit is a great way to enjoy the evening with family and friends in the beautiful natural settings. There is also a covered deck, for those rainier days, and an ample barn-styled shed to store motorbikes, an ATV, and even a mower.

I can't believe it's been 7 years. I actually cried at work when I found out. Miss you Phil ???? #DeadliestCatch #CorneliaMarie pic.twitter.com/rzqu18MoFg — Sierra Achenbach (@Heichou87) February 9, 2017

What does the property look like? Anyone who had seen the film footage of Harris building his beloved birdfeeders saw him work his artistic magic at this very property. Phil was a craftsman and in this tranquil paradise, he created rustic, yet elaborate and intricate birdfeeders made out of cedar. Not unlike an old-fashioned dollhouse, the detailed finishings of the birdfeeders included such extravagances as a wraparound deck and small details like a table or a satellite dish.

Most of all, Captain Phil built this place to give him the ability to relax, after months of working his grueling and dangerous job of fishing in the Bering Sea, as shown on the Discovery show, Deadliest Catch.

“Cornelia Marie fans-A rare and unique opportunity has presented itself! “You have the opportunity to purchase the late Great Captain Phil Harris’ little piece of paradise located in Lake Stevens, WA. “Lake Connor Park is where Phil spent his time away from the Cornelia Marie to build bird houses, hang out with family and friends. “This is where Phil spent his down time, this was his sanctuary. Phil custom built this lot to accommodate his busy life style and for his need to rest and relax. “This is a large site located on the only cul-de-sac in the park appropriately named the ‘Eagles Nest.’ “The site is equipped with power, water, septic and garbage. Phil personally built his oasis for privacy and comfort. The Gazebo has a propane fire pit for entertaining guests, a 120 sq foot barn style shed, patio, covered deck, trailer and custom landscaping with perimeter lighting. Phil’s personal trailer is a 2007 36′ Double D suite custom 5th wheel with granite counter tops, full size washer and dryer, king size motorized bed and lots of other extras. “This is a great opportunity that will go fast. To set up an appointment call Lynn Andrews at 206-618-5077. All interested parties will have to pass a credit and background check per park rules. Serious inquiries only!”

Deadliest Catch fans, would you be interested in living in Captain Phil’s paradise at Eagle’s Nest, in Fort Stevens, WA?

[Featured Image by Blair Bunting/Discovery Channel via Getty Images]