Malia Obama Rejects Modeling Offers, Prefering To Work Behind The Camera

Malia Obama is turning down multiple modeling jobs, signaling that she’d rather work behind the camera. The former first daughter is enjoying her relatively low-stress life after living in the White House for the majority of childhood.

Naughty Gossip reports that a source tells them Malia Obama doesn’t want to be in the public eye as a model.

“Malia has a model body that would be great for runways. She has been offered several opportunities to model but turned them all down. She wants to be behind the camera, not in front of it. She loves the film and TV business and loves reading scripts. She will leave the modeling to Kendall Jenner. She has zero interest of being famous like her dad.”

Malia is currently interning for Hollywood film producer, Harvey Weinstein, in New York City. She reviews movie scripts before deciding which ones move to the next step. Malia is currently taking a gap year and will begin her studies at Harvard University this fall.

According to Ebony, Malia Obama loves fashion and entertainment. Although she enjoys watching America’s Next Top Model and Project Runway, she doesn’t have any interest in modeling. At a towering 6-feet-1-inches-tall, she’d be perfect for the catwalk.

In 2015, Malia also interned for HBO’s Girls. It doesn’t appear that she’s gotten bit with the modeling or acting bug after being in the spotlight as former President Barack Obama’s daughter. She and her 15-year-old sister, Sasha, were only too happy to leave the White House so they wouldn’t have Secret Service agents escorting them to every function they attended. In one of Barack Obama’s final interviews before leaving office, he said that his daughters had grown weary of having so much protection surrounding them.

In the former president’s last press conference before President Trump took office, he said neither one of his daughters plan to pursue a life in politics — another very public role.

“Neither of them intend to pursue a future of politics. In that, too, I think their mother’s influence shows. But both of them have grown up in an environment where I think they could not help but be patriotic, to love this country deeply, to see that it’s flawed but to see that they have responsibilities to fix it.”

Last summer Malia Obama made headlines for her heavy partying. She was in a few scandals for being photographed around bongs at various parties (although she was never seen using any of them) and had allegedly smoked marijuana at a music festival in Chicago last year after a witness recorded footage of the brief incident. After a few months of the scandals, news about Malia went radio silent. It was later revealed that she went on a 3-month tour of Bolivia and Peru with a large group from September through November 2016.

Malia went on an excursion through a Colorado-based group called Where There Be Dragons. She spent 83 days in the Andes mountains and the jungles of South America. The objective for the group was to “examine current political trends, social movements and environmental conservation efforts” in Bolivia and Peru. A tour guide in the group said Malia was proactive in helping out during the tour, including cooking and washing dishes.

“She was very humble, chatty, spoke Spanish very well. She was mesmerized by the Bolivian landscape,” said the group’s organizer, Gregorio Memani.

Malia may not want to model, but she’s still under style watch. She makes news at least once a week over what she’s wearing on her way to work heading to Weinstein’s. Whether she chose to be a celebrity or not, Malia Obama is famous and people are still curious about what she’s doing.

