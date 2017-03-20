Scheana Shay Divorce: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Upset With Producers?

Scheana Shay had quite the year in 2016, as she filmed another season of Vanderpump Rules with plenty of fights with her girlfriends, shared that she was struggling with anxiety, and she announced her divorce from Mike Shay in November. When Scheana announced her divorce, people were completely shocked. It really came out of nowhere, but Shay is now sharing that she was actually quite anxious while filming the newest season of Vanderpump Rules.

According to a new tweet, Scheana Shay is now revealing that she’s not too happy with producers for Vanderpump Rules, as they haven’t really shared her storyline where she’s dealing with anxiety. While they are dropping hints about her upcoming divorce, Scheana Shay is now revealing that she wishes they would have done more with her storyline, as it could potentially help a lot of people. And even her Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent gave a shout out to people dealing with anxiety.

“My heart goes out to anyone who struggles with anxiety. I have mad love for you boo. Don’t ever be ashamed of it,” Lala Kent recently revealed on Twitter, which caused a reaction from Shay, who has publicly talked about her anxiety struggles.

“I’m actually upset none of my scenes aired discussing it when it’s a huge struggle for me,” Scheana Shay revealed on Twitter in reply to Lala, sharing that she was upset with Vanderpump Rules producers.

The reunion specials are often filmed near the end of a season, and the Vanderpump Rules crew recently got together to film the reunion special. Scheana Shay could have used this time to really talk about her anxiety and her reasons behind not being happy with the producers. As it turns out, Shay has already filmed a few scenes where her anxiety was the topic of discussion, but they never made the final cut.

“Did you discuss any of it at the reunion for them to air? #PumpRules,” one person asked this Vanderpump Rules star, who replied, “Ya but you never know what makes it on. I filmed several scenes about it.”

Shay recently talked about her anxiety issues with Bravo, and it sounds like her divorce from Mike Shay didn’t make her anxiety any easier to deal with.

Happy Birthday @kristendoute!! Love you mucho!! ???????? A post shared by Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) on Feb 17, 2017 at 3:47pm PST

“Just talking about it definitely helps. Talk to other people who are going through it,” Scheana Shay has revealed to Bravo about her anxiety, adding, “I’m one who has never wanted to be on any sort of prescription medication for anything, but it’s helped me. I wake up, I take my allergy medicine, I take my Wellbutrin, and I go on with my day, and I feel a lot better. Just talk about it, and if you need something, you need something, and that’s OK.”

“Just because we’re on a TV show, we’re still real people with real problems, and we’re very relatable. And I think that’s one of the best things about our show is people relate to us,” Scheana Shay continued during her interview with Bravo earlier this year, revealing that she and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars are indeed real people dealing with real issues.

Sometimes, the producers of the show may focus on some of the more painful or dramatic situations because they know viewers love drama. In other words, Scheana’s anxiety might not have been at the top of the priority list because of her co-stars’ wedding and how things unfolded with Lala Kent.

Would you want to see more of Scheana Shay’s struggle with anxiety? Do you think this would have been a great platform to show more of this kind of content to inspire and help others?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]