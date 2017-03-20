Roman Polanski Wants To Visit Sharon Tate’s Grave, But Only If Rape Charges Drop

Roman Polanski wants to return to America and visit his wife’s grave, but only if rape charges which have hung over his head for decades, are dropped. Polanski was married to Sharon Tate – one of the victim’s of Charles Manson’s cult in a string of gruesome murders in California in 1969.

A judge in Los Angeles is scheduled to hear arguments about dropping the rape charges against Roman Polanski this week. The famed director abruptly left the United States just before being sentenced for a sexual assault case involving a 13-year-old girl in 1978. He spent around 300 days on house arrest in Switzerland due to the rape charges, after being granted permission to remain in the country.

The Roman Polanski rape involved a 13-year-old girl who the director reportedly plied first with champagne and then a sedative before raping her at actor Jack Nicholson’s house. Samantha Geimer, the victim, said thinks it is time for the case to end.

“I’m all for the truth getting out. He’s apologized. I forgive him. I know that he’s sorry and he didn’t mean to hurt me,” Geimer said during an interview with TMZ. “And he’s admitted what he did. He went to jail. I’m not going to carry a bunch of resentment. And much worse things have happened to people, so I feel like bad things happen.”

Geimer said she believes the details in her case have been kept secret all these many years because both the Los Angeles District Attorney and the court want to hide their “own misconduct.”

Roman Polanski has claimed he is merely a victim of judicial misconduct by a judge, now dead, involved in the case. The judge allegedly suggested he would renege on a plea bargain offered to the director, during a private conversation. The plea deal involved a sentencing agreement which called for no additional time behind bars for Polanski. Prosecutors assigned to the case maintain the celebrity is only trying to dictate the terms of the sentencing while remaining outside of the country in an effort to avoid more time in a cell.

Samantha Gailey (maiden name) said she and her mother thought she was going to a magazine photo shoot with Polanski in his rented Mercedes, the Los Angeles time reports. Her mother, an actress, had met the director at a party.

“We thought, ‘Man, I’m gonna be famous now,'” Samantha said. “We’ll get me in Vogue Paris and then maybe I’ll get a good part. One step and you’re on your way. That’s what we thought it was, a chance, my big shot.”

Instead of going to a photo shoot, the young teenager wound up at Nicholson’s house. According to Geimer, after Polanski found out she was not on birth control, he sodomized her instead of raping her vaginally. She recalled him being arrogant but not violent.

Roman Polanski’s lawyer, Harland Braun, has requested Los Angeles Judge Scott Gordon to unseal testimony in the rape case, the Daily Mail reports. The attorney also wants the judge to determine if the Oscar-winning director would face any time behind bars if he came back to California.

Polanski, now 82, has been forgiven by the young teenager her reportedly plied with champagne and forced himself upon. The hearing will be the first time the in almost a decade the Polanski rape case will be reviewed by a judge.

“Mr. Polanski is 83 years old and wishes to have this matter resolved without prolonged and costly litigation on various matters involved in the sordid history of this prosecution. Mr. Polanski intends to return to Los Angeles to both conclude this litigation and visit Sharon Tate’s grave,” Braun said, according to a Bloomberg reports.

Since fleeing the United States, Roman Polanski has spent time in only his native homeland, Poland, Switzerland, and France. All of which refused requests to extradite him back to America.

Roman Polanski’s attorney maintains the time spent in a Swiss jail is sufficient to the California court levying a sentence of time served. Braun contends a 200-page Polish court decision handed down in 2015 in the Roman Polanski rape case questioned both the “honesty” and “integrity” of the multiple judges who were involved in the once international headline-making criminal case.

The director’s attorney filed a motion late last week requesting Polanski be sentenced without actually being present in the courtroom. The request was denied by judges who previously were assigned to the case but upheld by a California appellate court based upon the fact the wealthy celebrity remains a fugitive.

One of the district attorneys involved in the case maintains the bizarre twists and turns in the case are not due to any type of judicial misconduct, but occurred because Polanski made multiple requests for special treatment and “secret hearings.” Braun has denied any request for a secret hearing have taken place.

Roman Polanski’s award-winning films include The Pianist in 2002, Chinatown in 1974 – in which Jack Nicholson starred, and Tess in 1979.

