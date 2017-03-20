Selena Gomez Explains Why She Quit Disney For More Risque Roles

At one time, Selena Gomez was a Disney star with a clean-cut, pure reputation. However, when Gomez decided to leave the Disney series Wizards of Waverly Place and move on to the more risque role in the movie Spring Breakers, her reputation started to change. In an interview with Vogue, Selena said it was her mother who was to blame for her interesting change in direction career-wise.

When it came to working with Disney on Wizards of Waverly Place, Selena Gomez compared it to working in a machine. Selena said that there was a way to go about things 100-percent of the time to achieve what they wanted to represent.

However, when it came to her acting career, Selena Gomez said that her mother had other ideas for her. It had nothing to do with getting down and dirty but had more to do with working with filmmakers who would push her to achieve more with her career.

“My mom wanted me to work with a director who would really push me. I watched Kids, Trash Humpers, Gummo, and I was like, ‘Mom, are you crazy?’ But it was fun to imagine how you might behave if you were set free of whatever was holding you captive. I’m a late bloomer. I grew up around adults, but in terms of getting out, having friends–at times I really didn’t know anything but my job.”

For those unfamiliar with those titles, Kids is the most famous, a movie by director Larry Clark that was written by Harmony Korine, the man who directed Selena Gomez in Spring Breakers. It was about a day in the life of some kids in New York City who were both sexually active and experimenting in drug and alcohol abuse during the AIDS crisis on the 80s.

It seems like a very interesting choice for a young teenage Selena Gomez to watch with her mother, especially since it was originally given an NC-17 rating before the producers released it unrated instead.

Even more disturbing was Selena Gomez saying she watched Trush Humpers, a movie by Harmony Korine about elderly people acting out in very disturbing and antisocial ways. The fact that Gomez watched those two movies, as well as another Korine movie Gummo, with her mother meant that Selena working with the director on Spring Breakers seems to be less controversial than originally thought.

Spring Breakers starred Selena Gomez along with another former Disney star Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson, and Rachel Korine, as four girls who want to set out on a spring break trip together. To get the money for the trip, the four girls rob a restaurant and then hit the beaches in Florida.

At this time, they meet up with a dangerous drug dealer played by James Franco, and their lives spiral out of control. There is violence, nudity, drug and alcohol use, and much more in this film, something that seemed like a culture shock for fans of both Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens.

It marked a huge change in the career and social perception of Selena Gomez. Before Spring Breakers, the most controversial thing in the life of Gomez was her on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber. However, most of the news now is about Gomez’s relationship with The Weeknd and talk about drug use and partying, including rehab stays.

Selena Gomez has also taken on more adult-oriented roles, such as the Netflix film The Fundamentals of Caring and has spent a lot of time with Taylor Swift where she appeared as a very adult character in the “Bad Blood” music video.

Whoever was to blame, Selena Gomez is about as far removed from her role as the Disney good girl that she played in Wizards of Waverly Place and fans have both her mother and director Harmony Korine to thank for that.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/AP Images]