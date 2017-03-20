Khloe Kardashian Spotted With A Diamond Ring, Is She Engaged?

Khloe Kardashian just surfaced with a suspicious ring on her left hand.

After celebrating her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s birthday last week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed attending a NBA game between her boyfriend’s team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Los Angeles Clippers, and during the event, she was seen sporting a massive diamond ring.

The same night, Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend turned up at a steakhouse in Beverly Hills and during her meal, she did nothing to silence the ongoing rumors.

As TMZ revealed to readers on March 19, Khloe Kardashian has been spotted with the mysterious ring for the past several days but has been staying mum on the reason behind the bling.

Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend has also been sporting a suspicious ring, which has some wondering if the couple is not engaged, but secretly married. As The Mirror pointed out earlier this month, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson began sporting their new rings earlier this month after a romantic vacation in Jamaica.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan were first spotted together last summer, months after the longtime reality star filed for divorce from Lamar Odom, who she cared for in late 2015 after the former NBA star suffered a drug overdose. As fans will recall, Kardashian remained by Odom’s side until early 2016 when Odom faced allegations of a relapse and was accused of drinking around Los Angeles.

In September of last year, after first being spotted at a nightclub in Los Angeles, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson traveled to Mexico for a group vacation with several friends. They were also seen enjoying a trip to Miami with Kardashian’s family, including her sister, Kim.

Weeks later, Khloe Kardashian spoke of her relationship with the NBA player.

“I think that’s why we are in relationships — to find ‘The One.’ I am in love with him. I think he’s the best… Only time will tell,” she told Extra. “I feel really happy and secure… it’s a normal routine life. I love to cook, so I get to cook dinner every day. It’s this home, family thing that I’ve been craving that I get to have…”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been targeted with allegations of an engagement in the past. In fact, not long ago, a source told Life & Style magazine that the couple was planning an extravagant wedding and discussing the possibility of a televised wedding special.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have also faced rumors regarding their potential fans to start a family.

“[Khloe Kardashian] has had talks with Tristan about the future and about children and they are not actively trying to have a child but if something happens they will not consider it to be an accident because Khloe would be happy to have a baby tomorrow,” a source told Hollywood Life last month. “It is in no way a relationship killer. ”

Khloe Kardashian has no children of her own. Meanwhile, the NBA player welcomed his first child with ex-girlfriend Jordy Craig months ago. Thompson and Craig split just before he began dating Khloe Kardashian.

