‘Star Wars Episode 8’ Rumor: How Snoke And Kylo Ren Met, Knights Of Ren’s Origin

As the wait for Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi continues, more information about the film and the overall future of the Star Wars franchise comes to light. The latest bit of information has something to do with the ever-mysterious Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis).

According to some fresh information dug up about Star Wars: Episode 8, it was the First Order leader who created the Knights of Ren and it was he who named Ben Solo (Adam Driver) after the group as he inculcates in him his new posse’s purpose.

Star Wars: Episode 8 is said to reveal a bit more about Snoke, who he really is, where he comes from, and what his motivations really are. One interesting morsel of information that came out about the supreme leader is that he is responsible for something far more heinous.

Well-known pop culture insider and Star Wars analyst Emergency Awesome believes that following the fall of the Empire and the rise of the First Order under Snoke as shown in Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens, he wanted to make a powerful group inspired from Emperor Palpatine’s very own dogs of war, which led to the creation of the Knights of Ren.

It is speculated that the Knights of Ren, shown briefly in Star Wars: Episode 7, is an extension of the group called Acolytes of the Beyond. They were featured in the Star Wars: Aftermath novels, which are stories set in between the third Star Wars trilogy films and the original.

Spoiler alert! The following contains plot details from the Star Wars: Aftermath novels. Read at your own discretion.

Having worked for Emperor Palpatine before the Empire’s downfall, the Acolytes of the Beyond is a group of dark side fanatics formed after the death of Darth Vader in Star Wars: Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi. They worship the dark lord and seek to communicate with him in death.

After the Empire was defeated, Snoke comes along and, as per speculations, forms his own special forces out of these dark side worshippers. This group came to be called the Knights of Ren in Star Wars: Episode 7. Their existence precedes the time Ben Solo enters the picture.

Emergency Awesome believes that after learning of Ben Solo and his misguided potentials, Snoke seduced him and twisted his mind so that he will seek the reincarnation of Darth Vader in himself.

This led to Ben Solo joining the cause of the Knights of Ren, which is why he started worshipping his fallen grandfather and obsessing over being able to “finish what he started” in Star Wars: Episode 7.

Taking into account that “Ren” is Hindu for “rebirth,” as pointed out by the abovementioned YouTuber, Ben Solo is under the impression that he is destined to be the rebirth of Darth Vader with Snoke cultivating that idea.

To fuel this belief inside of Ben Solo, Snoke names Darth Vader’s grandson after the Knights of Ren and had him lead the group. Add to that Kylo Ren’s ego, their alliance was ultimately formed. By the time The Force Awakens takes place, Kylo Ren’s loyalty to Snoke is already unshakable.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi is not expected to flesh out the story of the Knights of Ren although J.J. Abrams has hinted in the past that there are more stories to tell about the crew.

The Star Wars: Episode 7 director stated last year in an interview with Collider that he would like to see a Star Wars anthology film that revolves around the mysterious squad of Darth Vader followers.

“I gotta say Kathy Kennedy, who’s running it all, she seems to be pushing all the right buttons. There isn’t something that I’d love to see—I guess the one thing I would say is there’s a Knights of Ren story that I think would be pretty cool to tell.”

Emergency Awesome says that it is possible that the group could be the center of a Star Wars anthology film especially since Disney and Lucasfilm plan to have spinoff movies spotlight new characters introduced in the galaxy far, far away instead of the legacy ones.

This movie, if it will happen, is said to focus on how they came to existence. As to how Snoke exactly wins Kylo Ren over to his side, it is expected that Star Wars: Episode 8 will shed light on that.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits the cinemas December 15.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm/Disney]