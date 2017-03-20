‘Bachelor’ Stars Nick Viall, Vanessa Grimaldi Embrace ‘DWTS’ After Engagement

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi got engaged during the finale of ABC’s The Bachelor 2017 season, and the two were pretty open about some of the struggles in their relationship during their “After the Final Rose” special. Now, Viall is jumping directly into Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars, partnering with Peta Murgatroyd, and people are anxious to know how things are looking for the newly-engaged Bachelor couple. What’s the latest?

Bachelor fans now know that Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi are engaged, and she is moving to Los Angeles to support her fiance while he competes on Dancing with the Stars. Gossip guru Reality Steve has been insistent for months now that Viall and Grimaldi will never get married, and he’s been consistent in saying that he believes that Nick is focused on brand-building and fame more than on finding a wife.

Not everybody agrees with Reality Steve’s take on this, but fans can’t exactly dismiss the fact that things looked rather tense and awkward between Nick and Vanessa during that “ATFR” special. The Bachelor gossip guru has said that he can’t share anything more specific about why he doubts Viall’s sincerity, as anything more he said would reveal some of his sources. He says that Nick and Vanessa are still engaged at this point, but he doesn’t shy away from saying that he doesn’t think the engagement will last long once Dancing with the Stars is behind them.

How are Viall and Grimaldi really doing? Just as the Bachelor couple discussed would be the case during the “ATFR,” Vanessa is out in Los Angeles now and has been sharing posts on social media showing her having fun, hitting up Disneyland and other hot spots. The engaged couple headed out on the town with DWTS pros Peta and Maksim Chmerkovskiy just ahead of the Dancing with the Stars premiere, and they’ve all shared photos on social media showing Grimaldi stopping by Viall and Murgatroyd’s rehearsals.

Of course, both Dancing with the Stars and Bachelor fans know that social media posts only tell one part of the story, and people will be curious to see how things look for Viall and Grimaldi a bit further down the line. Tackling DWTS has been a challenge for more than one previous Bachelor couple, as Sean Lowe has been open about how big a toll the show took on his relationship with Catherine Giudici at the time. In addition, Chris Soules and Whitney Bischoff clearly struggled as he danced, and they announced their split almost the moment the Dancing with the Stars finale finished.

Will Nick and Vanessa be able to prove their doubters wrong and make it through DWTS and the first months of their public engagement in good shape? The Bachelor duo was honest about the fact that they will not be rushing into making any wedding plans, and they have admitted that they have already endured some difficult moments as a couple.

TEAM BABY GOT BACH… is ready for Monday night !! Well these 3 are.. I'm terrified! I think we make a pretty great team. #teambabygotbach #dwts #thebachelor A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 15, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

Many doubted that Grimaldi would be willing to leave Canada to move to California with Viall, but it certainly is a positive sign that she’s temporarily relocated for his time on DWTS. There should be little doubt that the two will do their best to keep things looking rosy while he competes on Dancing with the Stars, and it will be key to see how things look once the cameras are off.

In fact, TMZ has hinted that Nick and Vanessa do look rather different as a couple when the cameras are off, as they shared a shot of the two looking fairly distance in Los Angeles recently. However, it is also easy for any photographer to catch someone in an off moment, so at this point, Bachelor fans will have to just wait and see where things head next for the duo.

Do you think that Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi will manage to beat the odds and eventually walk down the aisle? Bachelor fans will certainly be tuning into Dancing with the Stars as things kick into gear this spring not only to see some updates for Viall and Grimaldi but to see how well he manages to strut his stuff with partner Peta Murgatroyd as “Team Baby Got Bach” hits the dance floor as well.

[Featured Image by Helga Esteb/Shutterstock]