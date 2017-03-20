Selena Gomez ‘Freaked Out’ About Instagram, The Weeknd Post Among Casualties

It’s no secret that Selena Gomez is popular on social media. In fact, she was previously named the most followed person on Instagram! While you might think this is an awesome feat, it’s something that actually stresses Selena out! The “It Ain’t Me” singer said that she became obsessed with the app and that it forced her to take a step back.

“As soon as I became the most followed person on Instagram, I sort of freaked out. It had become so consuming to me. It’s what I woke up to and went to sleep to. I was an addict, and it felt like I was seeing things I didn’t want to see, like it was putting things in my head that I didn’t want to care about. I always end up feeling like [expletive] when I look at Instagram. Which is why I’m kind of under the radar, ghosting it a bit,” Gomez revealed in her interview with Vogue Magazine.

Ok freaking out a little. Thrilled to share my first American @voguemagazine cover with you! Read the story and see the full spread in the link in my bio. Photographed by @mertalas and @macpiggott A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 16, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Selena Gomez was very open and honest about her relationship with Instagram and even admitted that she has deleted the app from her phone. In fact, the interviewer noted that Gomez doesn’t even have the password to her account, which is now managed by her assistant — at least, that’s how it was at the time the interview was conducted.

This could, perhaps, explain why Selena Gomez posted and then deleted a video of her boyfriend, The Weeknd, back in January. At the time, the two hadn’t made their relationship official, but Selena decided to post a video of her new guy while the two were on a boat together. According to People Magazine, Gomez removed the video — which was captioned with the “heart eyes” emoji — from her account, leaving no trace of The Weeknd behind.

Could Gomez’s anxiety over Instagram have caused her to delete the video? That seems obvious. While Selena Gomez seems to want to use the app like a non-celebrity, she may have realized that sharing such a thing when her relationship with The Weeknd wasn’t confirmed was a bad idea. Why? Because she really wants some level of privacy and posting a photo or a video of the guy she’s supposedly dating is sure to cause nothing short of an internet frenzy.

Fortunately, The Weeknd seems to be okay with this as well. Although Selena Gomez has made an appearance on his Instagram story, his photo history is SelGo-free.

And, in case you were wondering, Selena Gomez was asked about her romance with The Weeknd in her Vogue interview, but she chose to stay tight-lipped on her relationship. Although she didn’t deny dating the “Starboy” singer, she said that she didn’t want to share any details about their new love. She basically said that she learned her lesson from talking about her relationships in the past and that she will “never” do that again.

“Look, I love what I do, and I’m aware of how lucky I am, but—how can I say this without sounding weird? I just really can’t wait for people to forget about me,” Selena said. It sounds like Selena Gomez would like a break from the spotlight so that she can just live her life without people constantly watching her every move.

