Eden Sassoon Beefs With Wendy Williams, ‘RHOBH’ Star Called ‘Entitled’ By Host

Eden Sassoon is an acquired taste. She one of the newbie housewives on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and has quickly been exiled from the main clique due to chatter with Lisa Rinna over Kim Richards’ sobriety. The clique consists of Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, and another newbie housewife, Dorit Kemsley. Despite her intentions being good, Sassoon has been a part of some major drama that has extended into the trip to Hong Kong. While it appeared that things were getting less tense among the ladies as the drama had been projected onto Rinna, it appears that is no longer the case.

Being active on social media has come at a price for Eden Sassoon. She constantly interacts with fans and talks about her goals. Back in November, Sassoon was dying for an invite to The Wendy Williams Show, tagging her in several tweets. Since then, she has subtly dropped hints about the show, and when Williams finally responded, she was less than impressed with how it went down.

According to All About the Tea, Eden Sassoon was heavily dissed by the talk show host. In fact, Williams called Sassoon “entitled” and went on to comment about her mystery lover, “London.” The beef is currently still happening, and it began Friday after Williams commented on Sassoon publicly on the show.

The television circuit for reality stars isn’t as big as it is for other celebrities, and many of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars don’t do a lot of appearances on their own. Eden Sassoon hasn’t done promotional things for the network or show, but she wanted to appear on The Wendy Williams Show. When she wasn’t invited, she didn’t give up. She became more intentional about her tweets, and months later, when she received a negative response, Sassoon was less than pleased. She has her own gaggle of haters who follow her around and troll her daily, often calling her “Sassaloon” on the social networking site. They allege there were at least 20 tweets sent to Williams.

Wendy Williams weighs in on RHOBH Eden Sassoon being 'entitled' pic.twitter.com/RIfI3UP6q2 — Brightly (@Brightly5) March 18, 2017

It will be interesting to see how the season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ends and what the reunion shows. Eden Sassoon has not been very vocal on her own behalf this season and seemed to buddy up with Lisa Rinna rather early into filming. She learned fast that Rinna was bad news when it came to conversations about Kim Richards. In fact, she was the one who explained what Rinna had said about Richards’ sobriety and opened that can of worms this season. The reunion was already filmed and has been called “bizarre” by attendees, which is making fans question whether something happened with Sassoon and Kyle Richards. In fact, the two are no longer in contact on social media, as reports have indicated that Kyle blocked Eden on Twitter after the two exchanged words about Kim.

A different look at the Vidal Sassoon heiress has been painted by her appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While Eden Sassoon insists her intentions were pure with regard to Kim Richards, the way she vocalized her thoughts were not appreciated. As the season comes to a close in a few more episodes, things will be more clear about whether fans will see her on their small screens next year. Sassoon hasn’t connected with anyone who would vouch for her on the show and that speaks volumes about a return. Whether she remains a reality star isn’t important to her, but she wants to be peaceful and real for those in her life. Eden Sassoon is kind to her fans, and despite all of the drama, many would like to believe she is indeed a good and honest person.

[Featured Image by Araya Diaz/Getty Images]