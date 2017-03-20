Tyson Beckford Claims Chris Brown Is On Drugs During ‘WWHL’ Appearance

It’s been more than a year since Tyson Beckford had his social media run in with Chris Brown, but he clearly has not forgiven the singer for making several threats after Tyson did nothing more than pose for a picture with Karrueche Tran. Last night on Watch What Happens Live, Tyson Beckford was a guest, and naturally, the topic of Chris Brown came up. Tyson didn’t hold back when Andy Cohen asked about the troubled singer, and his answers might even elicit a response from Brown.

“One of us is coming out alive and it’s me, I still don’t got no respect for dude. I feel bad for him. Drugs is a motherf***er!”

Andy pressed Tyson, asking if he really thinks that Chris Brown has a drug problem.

Tyson responded again, saying, “Yeah, I think he really needs to check himself for that. It’s a bad thing. It’s probably out of his control, but hey. It is what it is.”

Knowing that he landed on a juicy topic and was getting even juicier answers, Andy Cohen continued to ask Tyson Beckford about Chris Brown, asking which drugs does he think the “Loyal” singer might be addicted to. It turns out that Tyson doesn’t know, and even if he did, he’s not sharing that much.

Tyson responded again, not avoiding any Chris Brown questions, but this time he said, “I don’t even know bro.”

Oh Lawd!!! Waiting on Chris Brown to respond to Tyson Beckford at any moment now…lol. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/4bmQEb1ZZn — ❤ShernikaNicole❤ (@Nykaaah) March 20, 2017

Chris Brown has been accused of drug use in the past, and the singer has always been adamant that he is not a drug user even though it came up during his recent restraining order case brought on by Karrueche Tran. There were allegations that Brown used drugs like cocaine, Xanax, molly, and lean to self-medicate, according to XXL Magazine. Whether that is true or not, Tyson Beckford’s claims that Chris is using are pretty serious and even Vibe pointed that out.

Of course, some of Chris Brown’s own actions have been pretty serious too, especially lately. Karrueche Tran is still trying to get away from him even though the former couple split up in 2015. Earlier this year, she was still dealing with the Chris Brown fallout and watched him start up yet another feud because someone dared to show her some attention.

Tyson Beckford says Chris Brown is on drugs: “I feel bad for him”: https://t.co/ecF8SuPLZG pic.twitter.com/al2a5gmPRi — Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) March 20, 2017

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy’s feud that turned into a boxing match that never happened all started because around the beginning of the year, Soulja liked one of Karruche’s pictures on Instagram. That wasn’t the only incident in 2017 regarding Chris and Karrueche either, and the up-and-coming actress doesn’t want to deal with his drama anymore.

Karrueche Tran recently filed and received a temporary restraining order against Chris Brown that required him to stay away from Tran and her immediate family. Karrueche was back in court on March 9 to make that restraining order permanent and claims that Chris was still threatening her and her family because she didn’t want to take him back.

While seeking a restraining order, Karrueche admitted that when they were dating, Chris had been abusive to her. That was a huge deal considering that while they were together, Chris was also on probation for his abuse of Rihanna back in 2009. If Tran had done something about her allegations that Chris Brown pushed her down the stairs or the accusations that he punched her in the stomach back then, he would have gone back to jail. Now, all she can do is hope that restraining order really keeps him away.

It’s probably because of his friendship with Karrueche Tran that Tyson Beckford still feels so strongly about Chris Brown. Do you think Chris will respond to Tyson’s Watch What Happens Live interview? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]