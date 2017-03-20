‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Couples Spoilers: The Latest On Japril, Meredith, Alex And Jo

The stars of Grey’s Anatomy gathered for a PaleyFest panel in Los Angeles over the weekend and offered fans a look at the upcoming episode, “Be Still, My Soul.” Apart from talking about the installment — which marks Ellen Pompeo’s first attempt at directing — the stars also dished on what’s in store for Grey’s Anatomy this season.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Sarah Drew opened up about April’s relationship with Jackson (Jesse Williams) and whether or not they have a future together. Even if the romance goes south, Drew will be happy with the outcome and feels as though the characters have given it their best shot.

“The main take-away from their experience in Montana is that these two people, there’s so much love and respect there, and whether it moves toward romance or stays platonic, we know these two are going to be OK and they will always be one another’s ‘person,'” she explained.

In the latest episode, fans watched as April and Jackson experienced a steamy reunion in Montana. There’s no telling what the future holds for his couple, but it certainly looks like things are looking up. Fans can only hope their newfound romance will last this time around.

While she left the door open for a future romance, Drew also hinted that Eric Roberts will be back to portray Jackson’s dad. After all, Jackson and his father have a lot of unfinished things to work through that could have lasting impacts on the characters.

When it comes to Alex’s (Justin Chambers) romantic future, Chambers isn’t sure if he’ll choose Meredith or Jo (Camilla Luddington). “Anything is possible, especially on Grey’s Anatomy. He might even be with Catherine!” he admitted.

TV Guide reports that this season’s love triangle between Alex, Jo and Meredith is one of the biggest mysteries moving forward. Alex is currently in love with Jo and planned to spend his life with her before his altercation with DeLuca (Giacomo Giannotti). Meredith and Alex, on the other hand, are longtime friends who have steadily grown closer following Cristina’s (Sandra Oh) exit.

While Shonda Rhimes and her writers probably have a few twists up their sleeves, Chambers wants his character to work things out with Jo before deciding anything. “I’d like to see Alex flesh out his relationship with Jo,” he admitted.

According to Hollywood Life, Chambers didn’t rule out the possibility of Alex and Meredith hooking up this season. “People who have been friends for one another can become lovers,” he added. “You never know.”

That being said, Meredith also has her relationship with Riggs (Martin Henderson) to work out. Entertainment Weekly reports that Pompeo addressed Meredith’s future with Riggs during the panel discussion and revealed that Maggie might put a stop to things before they get serious.

“Women have to stick together,” Pompeo shared.

When asked if Meredith chose her sister over her lover, Henderson admitted that he wouldn’t oppose it. “I would respect it, but I think it would be sad because all men know that it’s impossible to be a great man without a good woman by your side,” he shared.

Henderson added that he’s really enjoyed playing a character that has been this polarizing with fans. Whatever happens between him and Meredith, Henderson hopes that his character will start a relationship with somebody at some point this season.

Meanwhile, Chambers was also asked which former Grey’s Anatomy character he’d like to see return from the dead. At the top of the list are Patrick Dempsey’s McDreamy and Eric Dane’s McSteamy, both of whom met untimely deaths.

Fans can watch new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy Thursday nights on ABC.

