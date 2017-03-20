Is ‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Javi Marroquin Dating ‘Real World’ Star Madison Walls?

Has Javi Marroquin found love after divorce?

According to a new report, the Teen Mom 2 star has been faced with rumors of a possible new girlfriend after he and Real World star Madison Walls were seen getting cozy with one another in a couple of Instagram photos over the weekend.

On March 19, Javi Marroquin took to Instagram where he shared a photo of himself and Walls posing cheek-to-cheek during what appeared to be a visit to a nightclub in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The reality star also shared a photo from the club that featured him and a male friend.

As Hollywood Life revealed to readers on March 20, Javi Marroquin’s potential new girlfriend, who appeared on Season 30 of The Real World, which aired in 2015, also shared a photo of the two of them on her own page and in the photo, Marroquin was seen with his arms around her.

During her time on The Real World, Walls engaged in a romance with her co-star, Tony Raines, and months after filming wrapped, they welcomed a daughter, Harper. Unfortunately, the couple ultimately parted ways, and Raines got back together with an ex-girlfriend, which has reportedly left Walls to care for their daughter as a single parent.

As for the possibility of a romance between Javi Marroquin and Madison Walls, there doesn’t appear to be much hope since she lives in Texas and he resides in Delaware.

Since parting ways with Kailyn Lowry last year, Javi Marroquin briefly dated Cassie Bucka.

“She’s amazing, but Cassie has been really hurt in the past so it’s hard for her to not think that she’ll be hurt again,” Javi Marroquin explained to Radar Online after their split. “I don’t think she was ready for everything to come at her at once.”

At the same time, Javi Marroquin admitted that he would love to get back together with his former girlfriend.

“She’s an amazing girl though and if she ever does allow someone to love her that’ll be a lucky guy,” he confessed. “I hope it’ll be me, but not right now I guess.”

He also said that Bucka had met his young son, 3-year-old Lincoln.

“It just sucks cause Lincoln was starting to open up to her and asked about her,” he shared. “But I’ll take the bullet on that one.”

When Javi Marroquin first went public with his romance with Bucka, his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, called him out for blasting the relationship on social media.

“Remember guys, you have to blast your new relationship all over social media or it ain’t real,” Lowry tweeted. “How many f***s does Kail give tonight? Zero.”

In other Javi Marroquin news, the reality star’s ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, recently confirmed she is expecting her third child with a third man. In February, just months after their divorce was finalized, Lowry told fans she was nearly halfway through her pregnancy and revealed she is not currently involved in a relationship with the baby’s father. She also revealed that while she told her ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, the father of her 7-year-old son, about her baby news, she kept Javi Marroquin in the dark.

“Jo has been aware of things for a while now. He was one of the first to know because we can have adult conversations about things while he respectfully gives his opinions. We always share concerns and move forward,” she said.

As for Javi Marroquin, she added, “I never got to have a conversation with him about it.”

To see more of Javi Marroquin, Kailyn Lowry and their family, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

