WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar May Not Be Re-Signed To The WWE?

The Beast, Brock Lesnar, very rarely appears in the ring these days. However, the latest WWE rumors suggest that this may be the impetus that the WWE needs to not re-sign Lesnar to the company.

At least, those are the latest WWE rumors according to Give Me Sport. According to them, this is another move in the quest to make Reigns the top “face” in the company.

Their speculation postulates that the “move” for Brock Lesnar all along was to make him “The Beast Incarnate” in the company, only for him to be defeated by Roman Reigns, making him the “Big Dog” above all other big dogs.

While it’s important to note that Give Me Sport’s article is purely speculation, they did bring up an interesting point in their report.

“Theoretically, next year, that will actually have happened so at that point, does Vince go, ‘Well, I spent a lot of money to do this, and do I need to spend millions on Brock?’ And I think the answer depends on how over Brock is. I can’t imagine Brock on the schedule with the money he gets ever turning it down. So, it’s a question of if Vince feels that he’s worth it.”

But why would Vince McMahon feel as though Brock Lesnar isn’t worth the investiture?

One of the theories, according to the latest WWE rumors from Daily DDT, has to do with how short the matches between Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg have been. While many fans appreciated the novelty of the matches when they first happened, over time, they became disillusioned with how short the matches were in subsequent bouts.

Moreover, many of the fans have been vocal about the fact that the company gives more of a spotlight to aging stars, thereby “pricing out” the younger up-and-comers. Perhaps, then, this is the only way that the company can start to move their older stars out of the spotlight to make room for the new ones.

“Professional wrestling fans can be easily disappointed at times, and another short match from Goldberg is something that may agitate them. The last thing that WWE needs right now is for fans to grow disgruntled with the product.”

Finally, according to the latest WWE rumors from the aptly-named Wrestling Rumors, Brock Lesnar isn’t getting fired from the WWE, but he’s leaving the company on his own.

According to them, Lesnar’s contract is up next year after WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, and he’s grown disenchanted with the company enough that he doesn’t want to take the option to renew.

However, there’s one problem with Brock Lesnar leaving the company: If he goes, who is the viable alternative that can take his place? Certainly, the company hasn’t done enough to promote any young up-and-coming superstars, and aside from Roman Reigns, there is really no one who would replace Lesnar in that capacity.

Moreover, with Goldberg inching towards retirement, keeping Lesnar around is nothing if not superfluous.

“If there was another viable company in this country, I would say that Vince keeps him for sure. He doesn’t want New Japan to have him. Like, if New Japan can get Brock Lesnar and Bryan Danielson [Daniel Bryan] next year… Granted, they can’t beat WWE, they can’t be competition to WWE, but WWE doesn’t want anyone to get stronger either, and [Lesnar and Bryan] can strengthen New Japan.”

What do you think of this latest round of WWE rumors? Do you think Brock Lesnar will leave the company?

