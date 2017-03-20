Waiter Asks Women For Proof Of Residency: ‘I Need To Make Sure You’re From Here’

There is a Facebook post that has gone viral, ever since it was published to Facebook on Saturday, March 11, at 4:07 p.m. Written from Huntington Beach, California, the Facebook post was published by Diana Carrillo, who wrote that she was with Brenda Carrillo and Ely Santillan at Saint Marc Pub-Cafe, Bakery & Cheese Affinage when the male waiter asked her sister and her friend for their “proof of residency” as they ordered drinks. Instead of asking for proof of their ages, the Hispanic women were allegedly asked for “proof of residency” by the waiter, with the waiter claiming he needed to make sure the women were legal U.S. residents before he served them.

“A few friends and I went to Saint Marc’s in Huntington Beach today. My sister and my friend were seated first and the waiter asked them for their ‘proof of residency’ when they ordered a drink. My friend in disbelief repeated what he said and his response was ‘Yeah, I need to make sure you’re from here before I serve you.’ Not knowing that this happened to them, my friend and I were then seated and he returned to the table and asked us for our ‘proof of residency.’ After fully digesting what he said, we all got up and left to speak to the manager. For a few seconds I thought maybe he was being a smart a** or joking but the fact that he said, ‘I need to make sure you’re from here before I serve you’ was completely unacceptable.”

Carrillo turned to social media to ask on Facebook how many other people the waiter may have also asked for their proof of residency. Whereas Diana wrote on Facebook that she hoped the waiter would be reprimanded for asking the women for “proof of residency,” she would eventually get her wish when the waiter was fired for his question. Carrillo then went on to ask her Facebook followers to share the news about the incident with their family and friends. Now that the Facebook post has gone viral, as reported by Newser, apparently plenty of people did just that. Carrillo went on to write that no eatery should allow such discriminatory actions from their employees.

Diana Carrillo was asked to prove she was in the country legally to be served alcohol when her … https://t.co/StlS9N4J6H @MailOnline — DCZKY (@DCZKY1) March 19, 2017

The eatery began to get plenty of feedback and negative reviews online, so much so that the Facebook page of Saint Marc Pub-Cafe, Bakery & Cheese Affinage includes an apology from the establishment. Calling it a very unfortunate incident, the pub reported that the waiter in question had been fired. Saint Marc also noted that they contacted the women who were offended by the waiter asking them for their proof of residency. The pub planned to donate 10 percent of their weekend’s sales to charity.

#BACON – Saint Marc Pub-Cafe, Bakery and Cheese Affinage has a bacon bar https://t.co/g6N6wk9xDe pic.twitter.com/E6bzk7gunO — goldsheet (@goldsheet) March 20, 2017

As reported by the Daily Mail, the question about “proof of residency” shocked 24-year-old Diana and her friends. The waiter’s name has not been released. Carrillo found the question especially surprising since she is the daughter of immigrants. Initially, the women thought the waiter was joking about the residency proof requests. There were claims from the waiter that he was joking, but Carrillo did not believe the waiter was joking.

For her part, Brenda wrote that she felt none of the women should have been treated in the manner that they were treated.

As reported by the Orange County Register, the waiter had a “bad vibe,” according to the women, and didn’t seem as though he was joking about the proof of residency. The political climate surrounding immigration is being blamed for being asked such a question about their proof of residency.

[Featured Image by Africa Studio/Shutterstock]