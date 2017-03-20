Chrissy Teigen Reveals Struggle With Postnatal Depression

Chrissy Teigen has made a shocking revelation about her health struggles, according to E! News.

It may seem as if Chrissy Teigen is the most positive and happiest woman in the world, but that’s all just a mask. The Sports Illustrated model revealed that behind closed doors, she’s actually in a lot of pain, both physical and psychological.

Chrissy Teigen is the cover girl of April’s issues of Glamour magazine, and she penned a special essay to finally make a candid revelation about her struggles. The model revealed that she was diagnosed with postpartum depression, sometimes known as postnatal depression, which usually occurs after giving birth and has a variety of symptoms, including low energy, poor eating, insomnia, sadness, spontaneous crying, and anxiety.

At first, Chrissy Teigen had no idea of the reason behind the drastic changes in her life. The model reveals that it was painful for her to simply get out of bed.

“My lower back throbbed; my shoulders — even my wrists — hurt. I didn’t have an appetite.”

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 18, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

Teigen revealed that she would even go 48 hours without “a bite of food,” and for the model who enjoys food, she says it’s “a big deal.” But it was more alarming that Chrissy Teigen would snap at practically everyone around her, even her closest family members and friends, and that often resulted in her spontaneous crying episodes.

“I couldn’t figure out why I was so unhappy.”

But then Chrissy Teigen gave her husband, John Legend, more reasons to be concerned when she stopped leaving the house. In addition to hiding from the outside world, the model also says she couldn’t muster up the energy to go upstairs to bed.

Legend wouldn’t leave his wife sleeping downstairs alone, so he slept with her on the couch. Chrissy Teigen says she even started keeping all of her clothes in the pantry downstairs so she wouldn’t need to go upstairs.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 14, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

Chrissy Teigen also confessed that there was a lot of “spontaneous crying,” and she often felt very sad and depressed. In addition to that, Teigen was also in a lot of pain. And no doctor could explain the root of her problems until her physician realized that all of her symptoms were caused by postpartum depression and anxiety.

Although Chrissy Teigen admits that she’s finally feeling better now that she is receiving the right treatment, the model says she’s still having “bad days.” But at least the “really bad days” are gone. The model and new mom confessed that she attended the Super Bowl and the Grammys “randomly” after not leaving her house for days or weeks, and she felt that this experience was giving her anxiety.

Although Chrissy Teigen admitted that she’s still working on getting her energy levels back to normal, the model says that she’s “dealing.” And part of that “dealing” is probably cooking for her family at home.

Jealous @monicarosestyle @kfc A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 13, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

In her Glamour essay, Chrissy Teigen revealed that the only reason she developed her passion for cooking was because she didn’t want to pay for dates with Legend, according to Self. The new mom to baby Luna revealed that when she and her now-husband started dating, she didn’t have enough money to make those dates as extravagant as she wanted them to be.

That served as the motivation to learn cooking great food to impress Legend at home. Chrissy Teigen describes how she once was on a date with Legend at the super-expensive Daniel, where she drank a $40 margarita and ordered salmon rillettes and “prayed my card wouldn’t be declined.”

That was the turning point for Chrissy Teigen, who has been cooking salmon rillettes for Legend ever since.

First bow! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

[Featured Image by Joe Seer/Shutterstock]