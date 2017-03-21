Apple Renews Low-End iPad & Launches iPhone 7 Red For An AIDS-Free Generation

Red joins the range of colors available for Apple’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. This launch is, according to Apple, a commemoration of the 10 years of collaboration with (RED) in its fight against HIV. The company says it has managed to raise more than 130 million thanks to the sale of products (RED).

The different chromatic ranges have always panned out to be great allies for Apple. Remember the ‘C’ series associated with the fifth generation of iPhones? The seventh generation will adopt a similar strategy, adding the red color aside from gold, rose gold and sparkly black.

These special editions will be available on Friday, March 24 in 40 countries, including Spain, Chile, Brazil or Colombia in the 128 and 256 GB versions (excluding the cheapest version of 32 GB).

“Since we started working with (RED) ten years ago, our customers have made a significant contribution to the fight against the spread of AIDS through the purchase of our products, from the first iPod nano (PRODUCT) RED Special Edition to the range Current Beats product and accessories for the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch,” explained Tim Cook, CEO of Apple.

“The introduction of this special edition iPhone in a gorgeous red finish is our biggest (PRODUCT) RED offering to date in celebration of our partnership with (RED), and we can’t wait to get it into customers’ hands”, he added.

That same day, Apple will also release a new version of its 9.7-inch iPad that, although far from the benefits of the latest professional models that include the possibility of using a pen and keyboard, has a much lower price. You can get it from 399 euros for the Wi-Fi version at 32GB. It is a device identical to the old iPad Air 2 with the exception of its processor, which has been updated to the Apple A9. With this new iPad, Apple offers an iPad of the original size at a price more affordable than the expensive Pro models.

It will be made available at a price of 399 euros for the 32 GB model. This iPad is a device identical to the old iPad Air 2 with the exception of its processor, which has been updated to the Apple A9. With this new iPad, Apple offers an iPad of the original size at a price more affordable than the expensive Pro models.

“This new iPad wants to bring new users to Apple’s family of tablets,” says Ben Bajarin, an analyst at Creative Strategies. “Technology enthusiasts focus on specifications, but foot users are more important the price. That’s the audience for this new iPad. ”

Despite the company’s efforts, revenue from the sale of tablets continues to fall. In the last fiscal year, they fell 22% year-on-year despite the new developments. This recession is because, among other factors, device renewal cycles extend for more and more time, unlike the mobile phone market.

This new iPad is the result of a set-up of a product entry range that had been forgotten. There are likely to be new developments in the coming months, especially in the software section, which is where the company has more room for improvement to match the possibilities and uses of laptops with those of its range tablets high.

“The iPad is the most popular tablet in the world. Customers love to use their large 9.7-inch screen to do all sorts of things, from watching TV shows and movies to surfing the Internet, making FaceTime calls or enjoying Of their photos, and now it’s even more affordable,” said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “New customers and users who are thinking of renewing their device will love this new iPad for use at home, at school and at work, with its fantastic Retina display, our powerful A9 chip and access to more than 1, 3 million apps designed specifically for him,” he added.

“New customers and users who are thinking of renewing their device will love this new iPad for use at home, at school, and at work, with its fantastic Retina display, our powerful A9 chip and access to more than 1, 3 million apps designed specifically for him,” he added.

Finally, Apple has introduced Clips, a simple video editing application intended to create brief and fun content on social networks. It is far from the capabilities of other tools that are heavier and more complicated to use because its greatest asset is simplicity and usability.

[Featured Image by Adam Berry/Getty Images for Apple]