WWE Rumors: Mick Foley To Be Fired Tonight On ‘Raw,’ Huge Name Could Replace Him

For weeks and even months, commissioner Stephanie McMahon and general manager Mick Foley have been at odds on Monday Night Raw. Many fans thought that Stephanie was looking for any possible way to fire Foley or force him to leave on his own, but neither has happened. On last week’s show, Foley had finally had enough and attacked Triple H, which could lead to his ultimate release, and his rumored replacement is a huge name.

Stephanie McMahon has been forcing Foley to make hard decisions and do things he hasn’t wanted to, but he has been a loyal employee of the company. Last week on Raw, she told him he would have to fire someone by the end of the show and that he had to make a choice.

When all was said and done, the former world champion chose to fire Stephanie McMahon, but that wasn’t going to go over well.

Triple H came down to the ring to stand up for his wife while insulting Foley even more, and from their history, he should have known that wasn’t a good idea. As recapped by the WWE’s official website, Foley applied the Mandible Claw to Triple H, but it ended with the general manager in pain on the mat.

Rumors are now circulating that this could lead to Mick Foley’s firing coming much sooner rather than later. It has been known since late last year that he needed hip surgery, which would require him taking some time off from WWE and Monday Night Raw. With that being set up and in place, his firing is right around the corner.

WWE Insiders reports Foley may not even make it to WrestleMania 33 as Team Red’s general manager and that his firing could come as soon as tonight. WWE’s official preview for Monday Night Raw asks if “repercussions await Mick Foley” regarding his actions from last week, and that could be leading up to something big.

“This Attitude Era-esque moment brought the WWE Universe in Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena to its feet before Stephanie saved her husband with a low blow to Foley, but longtime fans of The Hardcore Legend will be far less enthused about what happens next. Triple H and Stephanie don’t exactly forgive and forget, so one wonders if Foley’s days as Raw GM are now numbered.”

If Foley does end up being “fired,” which is all for storyline purposes, there will need to be a replacement for him as the Raw general manager. While one may not come in the next two weeks before WrestleMania 33, one could be announced shortly after it is over.

When Foley’s replacement is named, One India reports that it could be a very big name: Kurt Angle.

Angle coming in to do something on the main roster has been rumored ever since he was announced as a Hall of Fame inductee back in January. No one knew if he would ever wrestle again or be an on-screen character, but the rumors are really starting to heat up.

SportsKeeda also reports that Kurt Angle is set to have a huge role on television after WrestleMania 33, and the general manager position would certainly give him that. Yes, he could wrestle from time-to-time, but he’s not in a place to be a full-time performer.

Fans were thrilled when Angle first made his way back “home” to the company where his professional wrestling career truly began. Making him the GM of Raw would Angle more of a purpose and allow the promotion to have him do more than just be inducted into the hall.

Monday Night Raw is already shaping up to be a huge show as WWE heads into WrestleMania 33 in a couple of weeks, but Mick Foley’s firing could be the topper. If Triple H and Stephanie McMahon go through with the firing angle, it isn’t likely that a replacement will be named until after the huge PPV in early April. While there are only rumors of Kurt Angle taking over the Raw general manager spot, one has to admit that it wouldn’t be a bad choice.

