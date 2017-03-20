Kim Kardashian Feared Being Raped And Killed During Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian spent the last part of 2016 in emotional turmoil. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star suffered personal tragedies that just kept coming. Now, she’s finally opening up about her terrifying Paris robbery, and fans may be shocked by what she’s revealing.

According to Fox News, the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians detailed Kim Kardashian’s shocking Paris robbery, where she was held at gunpoint, in the reality star’s own words. Kim spoke with sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian about what happened that terrible night and what was running through her mind as she feared for her life.

Kardashian, 36, revealed that men wearing masks entered her apartment in Paris back in October and stole over $10 million worth of jewelry. Kim recalls being scared as the men held her at gunpoint and used duct tape bind her legs and cover her mouth as they robbed her. The mother-of-two also confessed to her sisters that she thought the men were going to rape her, and that she had to mentally prepare herself for the worst possible scenario. Kim claims that she believed the men would rape and kill her, and that her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, would return home to find her dead body.

“They’re going to rape me, and I fully mentally prepped myself. I pray Kourtney [Kardashian]’s going to have a normal life after she sees my dead body on the bed,” Kim admitted thinking to herself.”

Kim Kardashian says that the men wearing masks, who were dressed like French police officers, had kidnapped the concierge to use as a translator. Kardashian says she felt that something wasn’t right and wanted to call the police, but she didn’t know how to call for help while in a foreign country.

“My heart started to get really tense. I knew something wasn’t quite right. So I slid off my bed and picked up my phone and I’m like, ‘I don’t know how to call 911 in a foreign country.'”

Kardashian then revealed that she asked the translator if she was going to die and begged him to tell the robbers that she had children at home.

“I’m like, ‘Are we going to die? Are they going to kill us?’ I was just like crying, ‘Tell them I have babies.'”

Kim Kardashian also revealed to her sisters that when she told the masked men that she didn’t have any money on her, they dragged her out into the hallway at the top of the stairs, which is when she spotted the gun. Kim confessed that she thought about trying to run, but she believed they would have shot her in the back.

“I was kind of looking at the gun, looking back down at the stairs. I was like, I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision, am I going to run down the stairs and be shot in the back?”

After the hour-long episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired detailing Kim’s shocking robbery and aftermath, the reality star took to her social media accounts to release a statement about the episode.

“I took a tragic horrific experience and did not let it diminish me, rather grew and evolved and allowed the experience to teach me,” she wrote. “I can say I’ve become so much better because of it — thank you for allowing me to share my story tonight. I thought it was important to share this story through my eyes and not in an interview where my own words could be twisted.”

What are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian’s comments about her Paris robbery?

[Featured Image by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images]