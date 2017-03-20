‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017: Erika Jayne Ready To ‘Kill It’ On Dance Floor

Dancing with the Stars 2017 premieres Monday night and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne, is ready to “kill it” on the dance floor.

Erika Jayne is Erika Girardi’s alter-ego and is the one viewers of Dancing with the Stars will know her by. Erika is married to renown Los Angeles attorney, Thomas Girardi, who supports her entertainment career. When she began her stint on Bravo’s RHOBH, her music career took off to new heights and played a hand in landing her television roles on The Young and the Restless and now Dancing with the Stars.

The 45-year-old music and reality star will be one of the contestants on Season 24 of DWTS. She took some time to talk with Entertainment Weekly about appearing on the hit ABC reality show and shares what she’s hoping to get out of the season.

Erika Jayne has some killer moves in her dance videos, but will she excel at ballroom dancing? The RHOBH star reveals that it’s still different and didn’t go into the show saying she was a ballroom dancer. She told her partner that she needs to be shown everything.

“I’m just in my partner’s hands and whatever he feels we can do, that’s what we’re doing with regards to each dance. I don’t know how to waltz. I do not know how to foxtrot. I don’t know how to rumba, but I’m about to learn. There are moments of sheer joy and there are moments of frustration and there are moments of, ‘Holy s—, I don’t know how I’m going to pull that off.’ You get to run the whole gamut here.”

Erika wants to take people into her own world when she’s performing for them. She loves putting a smile on people’s faces and taking them away from their troubles, whether she’s on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Young and the Restless, or Dancing with the Stars.

Erika is known for her flashy, uninhibited style. What will she be wearing this season on DWTS and what can fans expect on the premiere episode?

“Oh, it’s super short and sassy. And I have to be tan. It just makes the body prettier and the lines longer.”

Her costumes shown on RHOBH prove that she’s unafraid to go the distance when it comes to pushing the limit as far as coverage goes!

When Erika was asked about the stiff competition she faces on DWTS having an Olympian and Glee cast member, she shares that she doesn’t look at it that way.

“I don’t want to be a 20-year-old again. I want to be where I am today, so I’m going to go out there as a very proud 45-year-old woman and kill it. Let the chips fall where they may. At the end of the day, I feel great about who I am, where I am in my life, and I’m quite certain that a lot of women in America will feel the same way. You cannot compare apples to oranges. As a performer, you’ll never get past week one if you feel like you’re already defeated.”

Are you ready to see what Erika Jayne can do on the dance floor this season DWTS? If anyone has seen glimpses of her music video work on Real Housewives, it won’t be shocking to see Erika “kill it” when she pairs up with pro dance partner, Gleb Savchenko, to deliver a great routine!

Watch Erika Jayne on Dancing with the Stars Season 24, which premieres Monday, March 20 on ABC at 8 p.m., ET/PT.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]