‘Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Is ‘In Love’ With Her Allegedly ‘Married’ Boyfriend

Lala Kent is focusing on her boyfriend after leaving Vanderpump Rules amid filming on Season 5.

Following last week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent took to Twitter where she spoke of her boyfriend, who has been targeted with allegations of being married since the season began.

“Damn. I’m in love,” she wrote days ago. “Everyone on this planet deserves someone who treats them like they hung the moon. Don’t accept anything less.”

While Lala Kent could have easily shut down the rumors about her boyfriend’s alleged wife and family, she chose to keep his identity secret during the show and hasn’t said a thing about his name in the months since she quit.

Although Lala Kent hasn’t named her boyfriend, her co-stars, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, both mentioned a man named Randall on Twitter. While they didn’t mention Randall’s last name, many found their tweets to be a possible confirmation of a rumor shared by All About the Real Housewives last year.

As fans may recall, the outlet shared several details linking Lala Kent to producer Randall Emmett, who is currently married to actress Ambyr Childers.

“[Lala Kent] landed a role in the new Nicholas Cage movie, Arsenal, and is rumored to have gotten the part by sleeping with one of the producers. Randall just happens to be one of the producers on the film,” the outlet explained.

All About the Real Housewives went on to reveal that Lala Kent shared a photo of her boyfriend which didn’t include his face months ago and on Emmett’s social media page, he was seen sporting what appeared to be a bracelet identical to the one seen in Kent’s photo, which has since been deleted.

The outlet also noted that Lala Kent has been cast in the upcoming movie Arsenal under the name Lauryn Kent and said that her rumored boyfriend, Randall Emmett, has also been connected to the film.

Although Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s romance has not been confirmed by either party, they appear to have some sort of relationship and were seen together one year ago at a Los Angeles restaurant. That said, there has been no evidence of them spending time together in recent months, nor has Lala Kent been photographed with anyone who could potentially be her boyfriend.

In other Lala Kent news, the Vanderpump Rules star recently opened up about her plastic surgeries and admitted to overdoing a few things.

“I’m not the type of person who’s going to walk out and be like, ‘I’ve had nothing done! My face just changed like this,'” she told The Lookbook last week. “I’m pretty open about things like that.”

According to Lala Kent, she’s had some things done to her face, including Botox in her forehead and between her eyebrows. She’s also received filler in her cheeks, chin, and lips.

“So, pretty much my whole face, except my nose” Lala Kent noted. “I will say, this last time I feel like I overdid it. I want to stop with the lips, I want to stop with the fillers. Enough is enough!”

Although Lala Kent is ready to move on from certain procedures, she isn’t putting everything behind her and said she plans to continue getting filler in her jawline due to what she deemed as “horrible genetics.”

To see more of Lala Kent, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

