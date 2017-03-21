Zayn Malik Beats Anxiety, Has Adorable Nickname For Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are possibly one of the most adorable celebrity couples ever. For the completely obsessed, finding out the cute nicknames they have for each other will only make the crush worse. But Zayn and Gigi are just so sweet together that they’re worth all the infatuated heartache that fans endure. Hollywood Life wrote about the love handles the couple use.

“I call her Gee, she calls me Zee.”

We call them both too cute for words, which is probably why neither of them can get past one syllable for their special romantic names. Zayn did mention that there are some other nicknames they like to say, but said he’d “keep those private.”

Malik, 24, and Hadid, 21, have been living together for the last year of their 18-month relationship, and things are definitely getting serious between them. The next step could be a trip to Malik’s family home in Bradford, England. The Mirror shared that Gigi has met her boyfriend’s family, but the model hasn’t yet seen his hometown.

“I’ve not taken her to Bradford, no – not yet. She’s met my family in London a few times, though.”

It’s great timing for Zayn and Gigi to take their relationship to the next level. According to Us magazine, Malik recently opened up about past troubles in an interview with the Sunday Times Style magazine.

The former One Direction singer had a tough time of it for a while and may not have been in a good place emotionally to have a serious relationship. Zayn says he’s all good now and completely able to live in a healthy way with his girlfriend.

During his One Direction time, Malik struggled with anxiety and was said to have an eating disorder. He agrees that anxiety was a big problem, but clarified that he didn’t have an actual disorder when it came to eating. He just wanted something where he could be in charge when life in One Direction became more and more stressful and chaotic.

“It was the one area where I could say, ‘No, I’m not eating that.’ Once I got over the control, the eating just came back into place, super naturally.”

The anxiety took a bit more work. After leaving the boy band, Zayn returned home where he “spent some time with my mum and got some TLC.” He wasn’t focused on improving his eating habits, but once he was in a familiar, safe environment with lots of home-cooked food from mom’s kitchen, it was easy to start eating normally again.

“I got back in touch, mentally, with a lot of the things I’d lost.”

Malik has certainly recovered his “honesty, energy and love,” and it absolutely shines in his new photo shoot for that Hadid photographed. Zayn said Gigi is “a really good artist, really creative,” and she didn’t “have any problems taking photos.”

“She’s a really chilled person — she fell right into it.”

The photos show a new, really chilled Zayn Malik too. He looks like he knows what he’s doing and where he’s going with Gigi Hadid. Donatella Versace, the head of the Versace fashion empire, thinks Gigi and Zayn are a perfect couple, who “define the mood of their generation.”

