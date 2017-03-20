‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7 Episode 15 Spoilers: Gregory All Set To Kill Maggie

The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 15 will be the last episode before the season finale, and it is expected to be packed with a lot of action. This season has disappointed fans with its graphically violent first half and a slow second half. It was expected that the second half of the season would be filled with action, but there hasn’t been much of it yet.

The Walking Dead has a lot of ground to cover in the last two episodes. The only sign of action against Negan recently has been the extreme step taken by Sasha and Rosita in last night’s episode. Even there, the showrunners left fans hanging about the future of Sasha.

The executive producer of the TWD, Scott M Gimple, stated in an interview with Hollywood Life that the second half of Season 7 was about telling each character’s story and preparing for a big war in The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 15 and the finale. He also added that the season finale would be the end of a great story and beginning of a “gigantic, epic tale.”

Spoilers ahead: The next part of the article contains potential spoiler from The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 15. Please continue with caution.

The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 15 spoilers indicate that the next episode will put all the pieces in place and set the wheels in motion for the final war. It will bring much-needed delight for the fans as they would see Daryl out with the group on his motorcycle.

This scene gives rise to the possibility that the person with the crossbow seen by Rosita was not Daryl. Spoilers suggest that he could be Dwight, as it has been speculated for quite some time that he would betray Negan and aid Rick in his fight against Negan.

The preview for The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 15 shows zombies with barnacles and Tara leading the group. To reiterate the fact, the Garbage Pail Kids had agreed to fight with Rick only if they are given enough guns.

It is possible that Tara tells Rick about the Oceanside Community and the guns they have in their possession. In the trailer, zombies are seen covered with barnacles, suggesting they have been in the water for a long time.

Daryl is seen carrying a box which, according to the TWD Season 7 Episode 15 spoilers, could be the explosives that the group had recovered earlier. It would be interesting to see what Rick and company plan to do with explosives and barnacle-covered zombies. Could it be a Negan Style attack?

Meanwhile, at the Hilltop, Maggie is without any friends and is seen doing some gardening work. Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 15 spoilers suggest that both Gregory and Maggie will talk about their differences openly.

However, Gregory seems to have an ulterior motive as TWD Season 7 Episode 15 trailer released by AMC shows that he his hiding a knife while talking to Maggie. Both agree to talk later after Maggie clarifies that she is more interested in actually working together than superficially showing that they do.

Walking Dead Season 7 spoilers suggest that Gregory will not kill Maggie. Instead, both will talk about their differences and try to speak the truth. It is speculated that Gregory will realize he can no longer be the leader and will betray the group by revealing their plans to Negan.

Coming back to the fate of Sasha which was left hanging in Episode 14, the trailer for Episode 15 does not disclose any new information about Sasha. It is worth noting that there has been no major death in The Walking Dead Season 7 after Negan killed Abraham and Glenn. Could Sasha be next?

Interestingly, Sasha’s character was not present in comics, but it does follow a storyline similar to a character named Holly. In the comics, Holly was captured after unsuccessfully trying to kill Negan. She was strangulated and killed by Negan, whereas Rick shot the zombified Holly.

The show has moved away from comics for several storylines, and there is nothing in the Walking Dead spoilers to suggest what would be done in Sasha’s case. Maybe she meets the same fate as Holly, or she escapes when Rick and the group attack Negan in the finale.

The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 15 will air next Sunday at 9 p.m. on AMC.

[Featured Image by AMC]