WWE Spoilers: Huge Score To Be Settled On ‘Raw,’ Jericho To Expose Kevin Owens

It may be quite hard to believe, but there are less than two weeks until the WWE superstars come together in Orlando for WrestleMania 33. With such little time before the biggest pay-per-view of the year, there are still many questions left unanswered. Tonight on Monday Night Raw, many more pieces will be put into place and some huge scores will be settled, but fans need to be ready for whatever surprises might come about.

The official website of WWE has released a preview for this week’s Raw, and it is looking as if the show is stacked. Some big matches have been announced already, but there will be many others to come, and the spoilers leaking out are leading to a lot more.

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman settle the score

As of now, this is the only announced match for Raw and it is said to “settle the score,” which should bring an end to this feud. Reigns has a match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, and as of yet, Braun Strowman is not listed to anything at the PPV.

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn and Chris Jericho is advertised, but it will likely be a dark match off-camera.

Do repercussions await Mick Foley?

Last week, Raw general manager Mick Foley finally had enough of the abuse, and it led to him using Socko to put the Mandible Claw on Triple H. Many have thought that Stephanie McMahon was doing whatever she could to get rid of the former world champion, and his actions from last Monday may have been just what she needed to do it.

Will “Heyman’s Theory of WrestleMania Relativity” ring true?

Paul Heyman is a man of simple measures, but he knows brute strength and domination when he sees it. Last week, he revealed his “Theory of WrestleMania Relativity,” which is quite easy to understand: F-5 = Lesnar goes up, down goes Goldberg.

Goldberg, the current WWE Universal Champion, is not scheduled to be on Raw tonight, but Lesnar is scheduled to appear. While he might not face off with his PPV opponent, Heyman could have Lesnar make an example of someone else on the roster.

Chris Jericho to expose the “real” Kevin Owens on “The Highlight Reel”

It is hard to know what is in store for everyone when Chris Jericho makes a vague announcement, but he does have plans on exposing the “real” Kevin Owens. The two former best friends are going to battle it out over the United States Championship, but tonight’s edition of “The Highlight Reel” could be one that is quite informative and explosive.

Will Triple H’s attack keep Seth Rollins from WrestleMania?

No one knew if Seth Rollins’ knee would be in good enough shape to perform at WrestleMania 33, but Triple H’s attack from last week might have made it impossible. The violent beating left Rollins in severe pain, but was further damage done and will he be in any kind of shape to wrestle at the PPV?

Dana Brooke to bring her new attitude to Brooklyn, N.Y.

After months of being put down and abused by Charlotte Flair, it was just too much for Dana Brooke to take. She turned on her mentor on the last Raw, and now, she is bringing her new attitude and demeanor to Brooklyn, where she will likely come face-to-face with “The Queen.”

Right now, everything is leading to and heading toward Orlando for WrestleMania 33, but it is likely that WWE is going to leave fans guessing on a few things. Yes, some grudges might be settled, but they’re not going to give everything away. Until the bell sounds for each match in the Sunshine State, fans will all be left wondering about Chris Jericho, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Kevin Owens, and who will emerge as a winner.

