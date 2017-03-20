‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sally Surprises Thomas, Steffy Fumes

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) decides to surprise Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode) in Australia, but one person may not be happy to see her. On Wednesday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline McInnes Wood) told Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that she hopes Sally doesn’t show up because it would “ruin her whole day.” Little does she know that Sally is on her way to Australia to surprise Thomas and to be his date for the wedding.

According to the March 27 issue of Soap Opera Digest, Sally turned Thomas’s offer to be his date for Steffy’s wedding. At the time, she didn’t think it was a good idea. After Thomas left for Australia, she had a change of heart and decided to hop on a plane and surprise him.

“Sally likes Thomas, and this could be a game-changer in taking their relationship to the next level—and that prospect makes her really nervous,” Bold and the Beautiful star Courtney Hope explained.

“But after thinking about it, she changes her mind, buys her own ticket and goes to surprise him.”

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggested that Sally’s flight to Australia was less than pleasant because she was seated in between two familiar annoying seatmates. Bold and the Beautiful viewers will remember Matt and Kieran from Quinn’s (Rena Sofer) flight to surprise Eric (John McCook) last year.

#BoldandBeautiful Week of Mar 13: smack in the middle of Matt and Kieran on a long flight overseas. pic.twitter.com/I9HzpJKqww — Laura H (@pmekame) March 11, 2017

Courtney laughed and said, “Matt and Kieran are really nice, but they’re incredibly annoying.”

Sally doesn’t know what she should do next. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that on the one hand she really likes Thomas and feels a real connection to him. But on another, she wants to steal the Forrester designs, which is something that would upset Thomas considerably.

Once Sally arrives in Australia, she goes straight to Thomas’ hotel. She hesitates before knocking because she is taking a huge leap of faith and isn’t sure if he will be happy to see her.

“Sally is taking a big chance. Maybe Thomas wasn’t serious when he invited her. He could slam the door in her face. This could really go with way and she has to be prepared for that.”

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Thomas is glad to see Sally and welcomes her to Australia. She is pleasantly surprised by his reaction and believes she made the right decision to hop on a plane to be his date.

Not everyone will be thrilled to see her. On Thursday’s show, Steffy learns that her social media rival, Sally, will attend her wedding as her brother’s date. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Steffy will come unhinged.

Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that Staffy shares some harsh words about Sally and urged Thomas to disinvite her from the wedding. When Thomas refuses, Steffy comes completely unglued.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Steffy hoped that her wedding would be perfect — and the news that Sally will be at her wedding is a shock to her system. Steffy tells Liam that she has to find a way to stop Thomas from bringing her.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Liam tries to get Steffy to relax and tries to tell her not to let Thomas’s date ruin her big day. Typical of Steffy, she refuses to listen and remains focused on ousting Sally from her wedding.

Bold and the Beautiful fans, will Steffy and Sally get into a heated confrontation during the week of March 20? Will Sally steal any Forrester Creations designs? Can Steffy stop Thomas from bringing Sally as his date to her wedding?

