Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Diamond On Ring Finger: Did Jax Taylor Propose?

Everyone knows that Jax Taylor of Vanderpump Rules has found his match with Brittany Cartwright. The two seem to be getting along great, and there is a lot of talk about if they will ever get married in the future. Now Jax has posted a picture on his Instagram page that has everyone wondering if Jax actually did propose to her.

The crazy thing is there are two versions of this photo. Jax posted the one below that shows a gorgeous ring on Brittany’s ring finger. It looks like an engagement ring, but they aren’t saying anything just yet.

The pups are not in the mood for pictures!! No pictures please. @bncartwright @spoiledmonroe @spoiledkingsley #sundayfunday at @revel9 house!! A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Mar 19, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

The fans are going nuts wanting to know if that is an engagement ring on Brittany Cartwright’s finger, but of course, Jax Taylor isn’t sharing anything. It is on her left hand and looks like the perfect ring to propose with, but fans will have to wait to find out.

Now, Brittany Cartwright posted the same picture on her Instagram page, but she cropped it so you can’t see her ring finger like she was trying to hide it. She posted hers a few hours before Jax and here is what it looks like.

My babes ???? #fam #KingsleyAndMonroe A post shared by Brittany Cartwright???? (@bncartwright) on Mar 19, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

Back in November, People shared what Jax Taylor had to say about marriage. He isn’t against the idea like Ariana Maddox is, but Jax has had a hard time committing to just one girl over the years. Jax was asked if he feels pressured to propose right away and he revealed his thoughts.

“I’m not pressured. I mean, if that comes… I want to do it. I love her to death. If it comes to that and we’re ready, I don’t want to say anything, but when that time comes we will see.”

Jax explained that Brittany is ready right now, but it was obvious he wasn’t at the time. He said that their relationship is headed in that direction, however. He also admitted that they have talked about it a bit. It did sound at the time like Jax Taylor would be proposing to Brittany Cartwright in the future, he just didn’t know how soon it would be. It has been a few months since that interview, so maybe he decided that it was time to do it. If Jax was going to settle down, it looks like Brittany would be the girl he would pick to do it with eventually.

There has been a lot of talk about an alleged spin-off with Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, but so far neither one of them have confirmed that it will happen. The fans would love to see it, however. If they are going to have a spin-off, then this would be the perfect time for the proposal to happen. Everyone would love to see it on television, and this would be a great reason for Jax and Brittany to be keeping it a secret for now. If they are engaged, then they will let the fans know when it is the right time.

Do you think that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are engaged? If so, do you think they are going to wait to let fans know until it airs on Vanderpump Rules? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights on Bravo. They have already filmed the reunion so this season of the show will be over pretty soon.

[Featured Image by Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images for Mediaplacement]