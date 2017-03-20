Tupac Song ‘Dear Mama’ Lyrics For Sale, As Is The BMW He Was Killed In

Tupac Shakur fans may want to start saving some money now. Fans who want to have the things the late rapper had touched can now buy notebook paper, and the black BMW Tupac was murdered in.

MomentsInTime.com is now selling three sheets of notebook paper, on which Tupac had written the lyrics of his hit 1995 song “Dear Mama” and which features some other exclusive notes, according to TMZ.

However, since these are no ordinary sheets of notebook paper, the site is selling Tupac handwritten lyrics for $25,000 per sheet.

MomentsInTime.com reportedly acquired the sheets from a private collector in Poland who got the sheets straight from the studio where the late rapper recorded the 1995 song, which was released less than a year before his murder. Those who think the three sheets of the lyrics of Dear Mama are not worth a total of $75,000 may want to think again. The sheets also feature the names of rappers Tupac may have been thinking to feature on the track.

In addition to that, the very last sheet contains a mysterious graphic note from Tupac.

However, if buying the paper that Tupac had touched doesn’t sound intimate enough, ‘Pac die-hard fans may want to consider buying the 1996 black BMW the rapper was killed in on September 13, 1996. The black BMW that Tupac was riding in at the moment of his death is being sold by an auction house for a whopping $1.5 million, according to The Fader.

If you have some free garage space – and a spare $1.5 million laying around – the 1996 BMW that features bullet holes on the inside door panel is now up for sale. During the tragic September 7, 1996, incident, Tupac was in the passenger seat while Suge Knight was driving, when the “Dear Mama” rapper was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada after attending a Mike Tyson boxing match.

Tupac was shot four times in the chest, arm, and thigh. Five days later – on September 13, 1996 – the rapper died in hospital. Tupac, who will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility on April 7, 2017, was only 25-years-old at the time of his death.

The infamous car, which is now being sold for $1.5 million, has been restored after the fatal incident but still features the holes from the bullets that penetrated the inside door panel of the BMW.

This is not the first time the 1996 black BMW has been offered for sale since Tupac’s death in 1996. The car has had several owners after the tragic incident, but nonetheless, it looks as if it has never been used before – except for those bullet holes.

The BMW Tupac was killed in 21 years ago was originally auctioned off by the Las Vegas PD shortly after the rapper’s death.

Tupac’s memorabilia is actively being sold off amid new shock allegations that claim Tupac’s murder was “police-orchestrated,” according to the Mirror.

A theory surrounding Tupac’s shock murder recently surfaced, claiming that the rapper was actually killed by law enforcement. In his book titled Drugs As Weapons Against Us, John Potash claims that Tupac was killed by law enforcement because he was politicizing black street gangs across the United States in the 1990s.

Potash claims that Tupac’s death was part of a law-enforcement plan, as U.S. intelligence agencies under 42nd U.S. President Bill Clinton feared the rapper could lead a politically charged uprising of black street gangs in the country.

Previous theories surrounding Tupac’s murder suggest that the rapper was killed by fellow rapper and rival Notorious B.I.G.

Tupac’s death case remains unsolved, even though it’s been 21 years since the incident.

