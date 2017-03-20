Erika Jayne Attends ‘DWTS’ Practice After Husband Tom Is Seen With Another Woman

Erika Jayne is staying focused on her upcoming performance on tonight’s premiere of Dancing with the Stars Season 24 despite the recent allegations against her husband, attorney Tom Girardi.

Following a report against Tom that suggested he was recently spotted getting close to another woman at a restaurant in Los Angeles, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was photographed leaving practice at a dance studio and heading out for lunch with her dancing partner, Gleb Savchenko.

“[Erika Jayne] opted for a coffee and a green juice, while Gleb tucked into a sandwich,” the Daily Mail revealed to readers on March 18. “The 45-year-old rehearsed in an all black ensemble featuring leggings, an oversized jumper and Nike trainers. The star carried all her dancing gear in a giant Gucci Supreme duffle bag which retails for over $2000.”

For the past several days, Erika Jayne and Gleb Savchenko have been working on their salsa, which will serve as their debut dance on tonight’s show.

Erika Jayne is following in the footsteps of several Real Housewives before her who served as contestants during past seasons of Dancing with the Stars. As fans will recall, both Lisa Vanderpump and Lisa Rinna, who also star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, previously starred on Dancing with the Stars.

Lisa Vanderpump even worked with the same partner as Erika Jayne during her time on the show.

Throughout her time on the Bravo TV reality series, Erika Jayne has been open with her role at home as the wife of Tom Girardi versus her life as Erika Jayne, the pop star. She’s also been clear with the press when it comes to her role on Dancing with the Stars, which will include appearances from Erika Jayne — not Erika Girardi.

“I think when it comes to the ballroom it’s all fabulosity. It’s the perfect place for Erika Jayne’s over-the-top persona,” Erika Jayne explained to Fox News last week when asked about her decision to leave Erika Girardi at home. “It’s costumes, hair, makeup, performance, dance and passion — that’s what’s it all about for Erika Jayne.”

As for the rumors regarding Erika Jayne’s husband, Tom Girardi, she’s remained silent as he’s done his best to silence the ongoing speculation about his recent outing with another blonde woman.

Earlier this month, a report surfaced that claimed the famed attorney had been caught enjoying a meal with a blonde woman at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge at the end of February. As Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans may recall, the Polo Lounge was also the location of Kim Richards’ 2015 relapse and arrest.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” an eyewitness told OK! Magazine of Tom’s meal with the mystery woman, via a report by All About the Real Housewives on March 16. “She put his hand on [Tom’s] stomach, then he had his arm around her, and they left together!”

Despite the eyewitness account, Tom insisted to OK! Magazine that he and the unidentified woman were not having a romantic meal. Instead, the female was nothing more than a friend and a work colleague.

No word yet on whether Tom will be present when Erika Jayne takes the stage later tonight.

To see more of Erika Jayne, tune into tonight’s premiere of Dancing with the Stars Season 24 at 8 p.m. on ABC, and don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

