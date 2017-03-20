Donald Trump Job Approval Rating: Increasing From Last Week Among Likely Voters

Donald Trump’s job approval rating shows an increase from five days ago among likely U.S. voters, according to Monday’s daily presidential tracking poll from Rasmussen.

Rasmussen released its new daily presidential tracking poll numbers on Monday morning, with 49 percent of likely U.S. voters approving of President Trump’s job performance.

Although a larger percentage of likely voters still show disapproval of Donald Trump’s job performance, the number of likely voters who approve is on a steady increase from five days ago.

Trump’s New Poll Numbers are in and its’s ROCK SOLID https://t.co/gDuXxL2AjF pic.twitter.com/DWhTm5p8DJ — Donald Trump News‼ (@DonaldTrumpNewz) March 20, 2017

Just last Wednesday, Rasmussen showed that Donald Trump only had a 45 percent job approval rating as president, but that number has increased by nearly an entire percent per day over the last five days.

Of course, this number is still way down from only six days after the 2017 Presidential Inauguration on January 20, where President Trump sat at a nearly 60 percent total job approval rating from a Rasmussen poll of likely U.S. voters.

Monday’s job approval rating also differs greatly from the numbers released by Gallup on Friday that show only 37 percent of Americans approve of President Trump.

CNBC reports on Monday that Donald Trump’s approval rating is at a new low, according to the most recent Gallup poll numbers, which include a survey of all adults — who may or may not have actually voted in the 2016 presidential election.

Breitbart previously reported that a more accurate representation of President Trump’s job approval rating comes from a polling of likely U.S. voters, while polling adults only usually shows an outcome favorable to Democrats.

National: President Donald Trump has a solid job approval by Rasmussen https://t.co/XO7pGvEDfS pic.twitter.com/4fSqk3fp8W — Benjamin Strehl (@Loftii) March 2, 2017

While Gallup is the oldest public opinion polling company worldwide, Rasmussen has always conducted its daily presidential tracking poll based on a sample of likely voters — adults who are more likely to turn out to vote.

Via Rasmussen Reports, “daily tracking results are collected via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night and reported on a three-day rolling average basis. To reach those who have abandoned traditional landline telephones, Rasmussen Reports uses an online survey tool to interview randomly selected participants from a demographically diverse panel.”

Many Americans across social media say they don’t trust any presidential job performance polls, and even though Hillary Clinton did receive a majority of popular votes during the 2016 presidential election, Donald Trump ultimately earned an Electoral College win, mainly because Americans had a “huge desire for change,” according to Salon back in December.

Donald Trump promised a huge change during his 2016 presidential campaign, and Morning Consult reported last Wednesday that Americans still believe the country is on the right track, despite the many setbacks President Trump has had fulfilling his campaign promises to “make America great again.”

CNN outlines a list of President Trump’s campaign promises, pledges, and even his threats, along with the progress he’s made in office over the last two months.

PolitiFact: Donald Trump's stalled campaign promises on health care | Tampa Bay Times: https://t.co/qDn79OJg6N — Robert Steven Thomas (@KEBLAAB) March 20, 2017

Americans were reportedly in favor of amending and repealing Obamacare, defeating ISIS and terrorism, building a wall between the U.S. and Mexico border, deporting undocumented immigrants, and improving relations with Russia, but President Trump’s progress, so far, has been met with continuous pushback from both state and federal government, including the first phase of his Affordable Care Act replacement, as well as Trump’s second attempt at a travel ban, according to a new report on NPR.

But both Morning Consult and Rasmussen Reports say that Trump supporters still back his travel ban, still trust him to handle the economy, still approve of his first nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, and still want some kind of replacement for Obamacare — although, not too much and not too little.

Looking at Rasmussen Reports job approval index history for President Donald Trump, his total approval rating is only 7 percent lower than on the day of his inauguration, a decrease that may have something to do with allegations that the Trump administration has ties to Russia, along with Donald Trump’s use of Twitter — an obsession that a recent Fox News poll says that 50 percent of registered voters disapprove of.

[Featured Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]