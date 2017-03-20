What Title Could Meghan Markle Hold If She Marries Prince Harry?

It’s starting to look like what Netflix The Crown teaches us is not only a history lesson, but instead information that will help us figure out if the Prince Harry-Meghan Markle situation becomes permanent, what her title might be, and whether, at the end of the day, Prince Harry will still be able to go by the title, Prince Henry. The relationship of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has now been going on for a year, and Royal watchers say this is the summer that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Queen Elizabeth II will have a sit-down, and the result could be a new engagement.

Now Meghan Markle is American, divorced, and, no disrespect intended, a commoner. Sound familiar? Now, Prince Harry is far enough away from the throne (Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte is the current line of succession) that an American commoner as the Queen of England (shudder) is not anything to worry about, but this situation does have whispers of the marriage of Baltimore girl Wallis Warfield Simpson and Edward VIII. Edward “David” Windsor, passed on the title of king, and lived as the Duke of Windsor, and Wall, the Duchess of Windsor.

Now the Meghan Markle-Prince Harry relationship has gone from secretive to public to now, Meghan Markle is Prince Harry’s official plus one, for events like an inner circle wedding in Jamaica, and insiders say it won’t be long before Prince Harry introduces Meghan Markle to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

But jumping ahead, there are certain ins and outs of Royal English titles that will apply if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make it official. First, fans are wondering if Meghan Markle will become “Princess Meghan,” but that is not going to happen, and Vogue helped break it down.

“Under the British monarchy, the title ‘princess’ only applies to those who are born into the title (e.g., Princess Charlotte). When Kate Middleton married Prince William in 2011, she became Her Royal Highness, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William added Duke of Cambridge to his own title.”

So Catherine Duchess of Cambridge is in not officially Princess Kate, and Meghan Markle, who is also a commoner, would not become Princess Meghan.

Royal watchers are positing that if and when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marry, Queen Elizabeth would give her grandson and his new bride the title of “Duke and Duchess.” Moreover, Queen Elizabeth would also have to make them the Duke and Duchess of a particular locale that is not currently in use, and odds makers are putting their guess on Sussex.

“It is expected that the dukedom awarded to Prince Harry would be Sussex, which has not been filled since 1843. If this does indeed happen, Markle would become Her Royal Highness Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.”

Meghan Markle could also then use her husband’s name, and be Princess Henry. Most likely, she would just go by Duchess Meghan.

Forbes points out that the wife of Prince Charles, who is next in line to the throne is married to his second wife, who is not at this time Princess Camilla, but instead, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall. The plan at this time is for Camilla to become Princess Consort rather than Queen Camilla when Charles takes the throne. At that point, Prince William will become the Prince of Wales, and Kate will become Catherine, Princess of Wales. Got that?

However, prognosticators say that if Queen Elizabeth gives the go-ahead and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry marry, and are given the title of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, one day, Meghan Markle could be Royal Highness Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but still, our Meghan Markle would not be a princess.

