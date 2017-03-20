Gwen Stefani’s Ex Gavin Rossdale Says Alleged Cheating Was ‘No Accident’

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale split amid a barrage of cheating allegations in 2015, and now Gavin may finally be confirming the infidelity rumors while asking Gwen for forgiveness.

Gwen’s former husband, who followed in her footsteps by joining the judging panel of The Voice U.K. earlier this year, recently opened up about his relationship with his former wife of 13 years, hinting at the cheating drama and revealing where his relationship with Stefani stands today.

Speaking to the British newspaper Daily Star about Gwen, with whom he has three children, Rossdale revealed that he’s actually happier today than he was during his and Stefani’s 13 year marriage, which ended amid rumors Gavin cheated on the “Used To Love You” singer with their nanny. He added that there are “no accidents” while discussing his and Stefani’s 2016 divorce.

“The absurd thing is my life is so much more fertile, richer, and more interesting in the last few years,” Gavin revealed of life without Gwen, before hinting at and seemingly confirming rumors he cheated on Stefani two years ago.

“Therefore, I can’t always blame myself for making a mistake,” Rossdale added, appearing to refer to the claims he cheated on Gwen with their nanny before then suggesting that the alleged infidelity wasn’t necessarily a mistake.

“Are things that appear like mistakes really mistakes? This is the Buddhist concept,” Rossdale asked while discussing his and Stefani’s breakup. “Things happen for a reason, there are no accidents.”

Rossdale then went on to call his ex-wife his “muse” despite the couple finalizing their divorce last year and Stefani moving on to a very high-profile relationship with Blake Shelton. He admitted that he’s asking for Gwen’s forgiveness with his new music with band Bush.

“The song [‘Mad Love’] is about forgiveness. To find each other again. Every song I write is a bit about Gwen,” Gavin told the publication, adding that Gwen “will always be my muse and I will be inspired by her whether we like it or not.”

Neither Gwen Stefani nor Gavin Rossdale have ever officially confirmed the cheating allegations, though both have alluded to the fact that infidelity may have caused their divorce after Us Weekly reported back in 2015 that Rossdale had supposedly been cheating with the couple’s nanny “for years.”

A Gwen and Gavin insider alleged back in November of 2015 that adultery was the cause of Rossdale and Stefani’s divorce, claiming that the Bush frontman allegedly had a three-year relationship with their nanny, Mindy Mann.

Gwen discovered the reported affair after supposedly finding explicit photos and texts from Mann on an iPad that was linked up to Rossdale’s phone, according to the site. A source added that Stefani was left feeling “completely devastated” as well as “mortified, livid, and embarrassed.”

Gwen has since moved on to find love with Blake Shelton, who she’s been doing a whole lot of flirting with on The Voice, but has never officially confirmed rumors Gavin cheated. Gwen has, however, hinted at infidelity being the cause of her marriage breakdown in numerous interview since.

Gwen alluded to Gavin’s cheating in a 2015 interview with Harper’s Bazaar in which she spoke about the day she may have found out Rossdale had been unfaithful.

Telling the magazine the day she found out Gavin’s “big secret” was February 9, Stefani said that the day “was the beginning of hell,” but did not explicitly confirm the cheating allegations against her former husband.

“Like six, seven, eight months of torture, trying to figure out this big secret,” Stefani then added.

Stefani also alluded to being cheated on in April of 2016, telling Cosmopolitan that she “went through months of torture” with her former husband before finding love again with Shelton.

“Nobody except for my parents, the people involved, and whoever they told [know what happened],” Stefani told the magazine of the breakdown of her marriage to Rossdale last year, but she did not go into specifics when it came to her and Gavin’s divorce. “Nobody would believe it if I could really say what happened. I went through months and months of torture.”

Do you think Gavin Rossdale confirmed he cheated by questioning his “mistakes” and admitting that he’s now asking ex-wife Gwen Stefani for forgiveness?

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]